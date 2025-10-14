IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Red Band Trailer Features The Terrifying Return Of Pennywise The Clown

Ahead of the show's premiere on October 26, HBO Max has released a pretty damn scary final trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry, giving us our best look yet at the return of Pennywise the Clown...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

IT: Welcome to Derry is set to premiere just in time for Halloween on October 26, and HBO Max has now released a final red-band trailer, giving us our first proper look at the return of Pennywise the Clown, who will once again be played by Bill Skarsgård.

There was speculation that this prequel series may introduce a new take on the ancient shape-shifting entity, and while the terrifying demon is sure to wear a few different faces over the course of the series, it looks like he'll mostly be staying in his most familiar form.

“Bill and I were fantasizing about the character of Bob Gray and an origin story,” Andy Muschietti tells Deadline. “There was an enthusiasm to go back and explore the complexities of this character.”

"We never did TV before, but there’s a bunch of TV shows that mean a lot to me and I appreciate the format, having a bigger canvas to tell a story, and the impact that has on audiences,” he continues. “Our love for the book, and the vacuum created by all these mysteries and question marks in it, mean you end up, as a reader, not understanding everything, including the mystery of IT. What is IT? What does IT want?”

This latest promo also features Chris Chalk as a younger Dick Hallorann, who was introduced in Stephen King's The Shining (the character does actually appear in King's IT novel).

 "The thing that Dick fears is himself," Chalk told EW in a recent interview. "You're gonna meet him at a stage when he has a different relationship with his internal self, with his spiritual world and his biggest fear is himself and losing control."

Check out the new trailer below.

IT Parts 1 and 2 filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are on board along with Jason Fuchs (IT: Chapter Two). Andy will also direct multiple instalments of the series, including the first episode.

The show is expected to serve as a prequel story that will “expand the vision” of the movies. We know that Pennywise terrorised the town of Derry prior to the events of King's story, so the Muschiettis have plenty of room to manoeuvre here. 

 “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” the Muschiettis said in a statement when the project was first announced. “It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” added author Stephen King. “Red balloons all around!”

IT: Welcome to Derry also stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, and is set to premiere this October.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2025, 5:52 PM
Welcome to derry ? Lol More like Welcome to another sello whit no Jonathan Majors
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/14/2025, 6:05 PM
Looks like it's making the same mistake from tha 2nd film where the Director thought the best parts of the 1st film where whenever Pennywise screams infront of the camera while the sound guys blasted loud noise.
centaur
centaur - 10/14/2025, 6:15 PM
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/14/2025, 6:21 PM
Looks great! Skarsgård‘s Pennywise is best when it’s understated and creepy and less jump-scarey. But anytime King gets a decent adaptation it’s a rare win for us old-school King fans.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2025, 6:21 PM
I look forward to this! I'm surprised they didn't do a weekly release ending on Halloween. Oh well
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/14/2025, 6:28 PM
Interesting that they’re doing a Kingverse w/ Shawshank and Dick Hollaran, always wondered what would happen if Dark Tower & The Stand adaptations were under the same roof and if they’d cast the same actor as Randall Flagg for both. Cord Jefferson’s one of the writers on this, so it has potential

