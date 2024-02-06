LONGLEGS: Maika Monroe Hunts Nicolas Cage's Occult Serial Killer In Creepy Full Trailer

NEON has finally debuted a full trailer for its highly-anticipated occult serial killer thriller, Longlegs, which stars Maika Monroe as a detective hunting Nicolas Cage's deranged murderer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Horror fans have been keeping a very close eye on director Osgood Perkins' (Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter) next project, and following a series of cryptic teasers and sinister posters which appear to spotlight the killer's victims, NEON has finally released a full trailer for Longlegs

Though the movie definitely seems to be keeping its biggest secrets firmly under wraps for the time being (and this highly unsettling teaser is all the better for it), we do know that the plot revolves around a rookie FBI agent (It Follows star Maika Monroe) attempting to track down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families.

The footage gives very little away, but we do catch one brief glimpse of Cage's character, who appears to be an albino, as well as Monroe's Lee Harker investigating various occult artefacts, including a book on the Nine Circles of Hell.

Check out the trailer and posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?

lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:15 AM
What the heck is 'NEON?'
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:19 AM
@lazlodaytona - I just looked it up. It's apparently this independent production company that made a few low-budget horror films and a Billie Eillish documentary.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:22 AM
@VamP5659 - Oh. OK. Thanks for clearing that up for me!
ClintThaHamster - 2/6/2024, 10:35 AM
@VamP5659 @lazlodaytona - "It's apparently this independent production company that made a few low-budget horror films and a Billie Eillish documentary."

That's a helluva way to describe a company that has produced and/or distributed 80ish films since 2018, including several Academy Award nominees and a Best Picture Winner (Parasite.)
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:16 AM
So the girlfriend of Steve Harrington hunting down Nick freaking Cage? I am so f**king IN!
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 10:17 AM
Maika Monroe the scream queen. Neon always has bangers.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:21 AM
@GhostDog - I for sure got massive Clarice Starling vibes from her in this trailer. I hope this film launches her into Mia Goth/Jenna Ortega scream queen status.
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 10:33 AM
@VamP5659 - she's a pretty good actress and I have always been surprised she didn't blow up after It Follows
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:19 AM
This looks sick af! Not only does this sucker look genuinely creepy and disturbing, but it also has Nic Cage in it.
SOLD!
Shivermetimbers - 2/6/2024, 10:28 AM
@lazlodaytona - You nailed it. That was a super effective trailer. Barely showed anything, but the tone was conveyed so well!
DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 10:19 AM

Oh great. Yet another Nic Cage crapper.

What a joke he has become.
MarkCassidy - 2/6/2024, 10:21 AM
@DocSpock - Can't tell if sarcasm. The man has been producing banger after banger for years now.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 10:24 AM
@DocSpock - Nic's made his career off of weird joke roles. Vampire's Kiss, Wicker Man, Willy's Wonderland, Mandy, ect, ect.
Shivermetimbers - 2/6/2024, 10:26 AM
@DocSpock - He had a joke run, but the man has been making amazong films and he has been terrific in them for quite a while now.
lazlodaytona - 2/6/2024, 10:34 AM
@VamP5659 - I loved Willy's Wonderland.

