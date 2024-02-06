LONGLEGS: Maika Monroe Hunts Nicolas Cage's Occult Serial Killer In Creepy Full Trailer

Horror fans have been keeping a very close eye on director Osgood Perkins' (Gretel and Hansel, The Blackcoat's Daughter) next project, and following a series of cryptic teasers and sinister posters which appear to spotlight the killer's victims, NEON has finally released a full trailer for Longlegs.

Though the movie definitely seems to be keeping its biggest secrets firmly under wraps for the time being (and this highly unsettling teaser is all the better for it), we do know that the plot revolves around a rookie FBI agent (It Follows star Maika Monroe) attempting to track down a sadistic serial killer (Nicolas Cage) who targets families.

The footage gives very little away, but we do catch one brief glimpse of Cage's character, who appears to be an albino, as well as Monroe's Lee Harker investigating various occult artefacts, including a book on the Nine Circles of Hell.

Check out the trailer and posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Nicolas Cage is also on board as a producer along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Longlegs is rated R for “Bloody violence, disturbing images and some language," and also stars Alicia Witt (The Walking Dead) and Blair Underwood (American Crime Story).

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 12. Will you be seeing this one opening weekend?