Mother Mary Reviews Land Following "Controversial" Anne Hathaway Shoot; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Mother Mary Reviews Land Following &quot;Controversial&quot; Anne Hathaway Shoot; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Following Monday's world premiere, the first full reviews for David Lowery's Mother Mary have landed, along with an initial Rotten Tomatoes score...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

A24 and director David Lowery's (The Green Knight, Ghost Story) "psychosexual pop thriller" Mother Mary is set to release in theatres this weekend (the world premiere was held on Monday), and the first full reviews have now landed along with an early Rotten Tomatoes score.

Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches) stars as a pop megastar known as "Mother Mary," who suffers an existential crisis and abandons her tour to seek out estranged friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), who originally helped craft her public persona.

Mary asks Sam to design and create a new dress, but it seems clear that some resentment still exists between them.

The social media reactions were mostly glowing, but - as is so often the case - the reviews are a little more mixed. Though some critics were won over by Lowery's distinctive style and the lead performances, others found the movie "thuddingly pretentious" and "borderline laughable."

Even so, Mother Mary is currently sitting at a not-too-shabby 79% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 24 reviews.

Ahead of the premiere, some new promotional shots of Hathaway caused a bit of a stir online. Though most people didn't see the big deal, some considered the photos to be "blasphemous" (you can check them out here). 

Have a read through the reviews at the links below.

"Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 4/15/2026, 4:14 AM
I’m curious about this one. It’s giving me “Smile 2” vibes. I’m all for it, Smile 2 was a fun movie.

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