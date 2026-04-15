Mother Mary Reviews Land Following "Controversial" Anne Hathaway Shoot; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

A24 and director David Lowery's (The Green Knight, Ghost Story) "psychosexual pop thriller" Mother Mary is set to release in theatres this weekend (the world premiere was held on Monday), and the first full reviews have now landed along with an early Rotten Tomatoes score.

Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches) stars as a pop megastar known as "Mother Mary," who suffers an existential crisis and abandons her tour to seek out estranged friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), who originally helped craft her public persona.

Mary asks Sam to design and create a new dress, but it seems clear that some resentment still exists between them.

The social media reactions were mostly glowing, but - as is so often the case - the reviews are a little more mixed. Though some critics were won over by Lowery's distinctive style and the lead performances, others found the movie "thuddingly pretentious" and "borderline laughable."

Even so, Mother Mary is currently sitting at a not-too-shabby 79% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 24 reviews.

Ahead of the premiere, some new promotional shots of Hathaway caused a bit of a stir online. Though most people didn't see the big deal, some considered the photos to be "blasphemous" (you can check them out here).

Have a read through the reviews at the links below.

#MotherMary presents an engaging two-hander between stars #AnneHathaway and #MichaelaCoel, focusing on the dynamics of their troubled relationship amid the backdrop of a camp musical. https://t.co/p1q4QzWNp2

Photo: A24 pic.twitter.com/Wqb64mZ749 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 14, 2026

‘Mother Mary’ Is the Mother of All Modern-Pop Superstar Nightmares



Anne Hathaway and Michael Coel turn a tale into a pop idol and her former designer into a psychological thriller — and a truly surreal, highly metaphorical ghost story.



Review: https://t.co/MzbnTsBiS8 pic.twitter.com/DMxP5nQ6MS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2026

"It is another story about the intersection of fame and art, but it’s not like one you’ve seen before, a two-hander that owes as much to THE EXORCIST as it does to Lady Gaga,” writes @Brian_Tallerico about MOTHER MARY. https://t.co/uB6wHLZFMj — RogerEbert.com (@ebertvoices) April 14, 2026

Mother Mary: the definition of "not for everyone," but i loved it. Anne Hathaway cosplaying as a pseudo-religious Annie Clark… my kind of movie.



my review: https://t.co/jeYeBRut0K pic.twitter.com/mxqZCdLuhw — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 14, 2026

'Mother Mary' Review: Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel See Red in David Lowery's Dramaturgy of Pop Divinity [A-] https://t.co/fNTRcQIota — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) April 14, 2026

'Mother Mary' Review: Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel Get All Worked Up Over Nothing in Vapid Phantasmagoria About Creative Combustion https://t.co/bmxT3cuaut — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2026

Anne Hathaway plays a Gaga pop star, and Michaela Coel is her designer, in #MotherMary, David Lowery's thuddingly pretentious fantasia. https://t.co/YKK5uJwTYf — Owen Gleiberman (@OwenGleiberman) April 14, 2026

"Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance."