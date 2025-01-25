New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

Though the previous Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich certainly found an audience, for many fans of the long-running survival horror video game series, we still haven't had a really great adaptation. That could change with Zach Cregger at the helm.

The Barbarian director's next project as part of his current deal with New Line Cinema is Weapons, which is now in production and is set to hit theaters in early 2026. However, a rumor did the rounds last September that the highly in-demand filmmaker was being courted by Sony Pictures for a new Resident Evil film.

THR has now confirmed that Cregger is indeed set to write and direct a Resident Evil adaptation - but it may not be for Sony!

According to the trade, an intense bidding war is now underway, with "four studios elbowing for the win, among them Warner Bros. and Netflix."

The last Resident Evil feature was Johannes Roberts' (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) Welcome to Racoon City starring Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. It was not well-received by fans or critics.

More recently, a live-action Resident Evil series starring the late Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) as Albert Wesker was released on Netflix, and that was met with an even worse reception.

Details on the movie Cregger would direct are non-existent, but it is expected to "be more horror-focused and more faithful to the initial games.".

Could we see Cregger helm a comic book movie at some point?

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman-adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to develop it for the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"