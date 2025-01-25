New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

Following a recent rumor that Zach Cregger was in talks to helm a new Resident Evil movie, we now have confirmation that the Barbarian director is indeed attached to the project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 11:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Though the previous Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich certainly found an audience, for many fans of the long-running survival horror video game series, we still haven't had a really great adaptation. That could change with Zach Cregger at the helm.

The Barbarian director's next project as part of his current deal with New Line Cinema is Weapons, which is now in production and is set to hit theaters in early 2026. However, a rumor did the rounds last September that the highly in-demand filmmaker was being courted by Sony Pictures for a new Resident Evil film.

THR has now confirmed that Cregger is indeed set to write and direct a Resident Evil adaptation - but it may not be for Sony!

According to the trade, an intense bidding war is now underway, with "four studios elbowing for the win, among them Warner Bros. and Netflix."

The last Resident Evil feature was Johannes Roberts' (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) Welcome to Racoon City starring Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. It was not well-received by fans or critics.

More recently, a live-action Resident Evil series starring the late Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) as Albert Wesker was released on Netflix, and that was met with an even worse reception.

Details on the movie Cregger would direct are non-existent, but it is expected to "be more horror-focused and more faithful to the initial games.".

Could we see Cregger helm a comic book movie at some point?

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman-adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to develop it for the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

I HEART WILLIE Poster Reveals First Look At Another (Unofficial) Mickey Mouse Horror Movie
Related:

I HEART WILLIE Poster Reveals First Look At Another (Unofficial) Mickey Mouse Horror Movie
NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers To Helm 13th Century WERWULF Movie For Focus Features
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers To Helm 13th Century WERWULF Movie For Focus Features

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 1/26/2025, 12:14 AM
Good. I liked Barbarian, and RE deserves a fresh start. Maybe this time the movie will be on pair with the game lore
theprophet
theprophet - 1/26/2025, 12:15 AM
its not that hard, just stick to the games and make good casting choices thats all. RE is my fav game franchise, its not that hard to get this right.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/26/2025, 12:23 AM
@theprophet - all they have to do is get the casting right and i mean RIGHT not these gender race swapping sh*t western hollywood loves to do. And make the atmosphere really claustrophobic gothic style just like RE1 remake did.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/26/2025, 12:17 AM
I have very very very little faith in this. Hollywood disrespects this franchise for a long time now. I have seen barbarian and it was a great horror movie but i still have no faith in this. I adore this game franchise as you can see in my profile gif. Hollywood will still somehow find a way to f this up. prove me wrong
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/26/2025, 12:20 AM
Why Capcom doesnt take care of his franchises ? Do they even know the slop they make using their IPs?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 12:25 AM
I haven’t seen Barbarian as of yet but going by the trailer , I think Cregger could be a good fit…

?si=gktlJ7wWq6bDfe6h

He seems to have a good handle on tension , suspense and of course horror which is completely apt for the RE franchise imo.

Anyway , I hope this turns out well for fans of the series!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder