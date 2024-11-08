NOSFERATU: Check Out The First Reactions For Robert Eggers' "Gory, Creepy, Propulsive" Movie

NOSFERATU: Check Out The First Reactions For Robert Eggers' &quot;Gory, Creepy, Propulsive&quot; Movie

The first reactions are in for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and all signs point to the movie being a bloody good time for moviegoers to sink their teeth into on Christmas Day. Read on for a full roundup...

Nov 08, 2024
As we first reported on FearHQ.com, the first reactions for Nosferatu have just hit social media and they are glowing. Horror fans have had high hopes for Robert Eggers' long-awaited return to horror and, rather than exceeding expectations, all signs point to him blowing them away. 

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård receive the lion's share of praise, while the movie's stunning imagery and themes appear every bit as effective as the horror and gore you'd hope to see in a vampire movie. Crucially, it's being hailed as the "perfect remake."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, director Robert Eggers teased Count Orlok's appearance - which has yet to be fully revealed - and explained that he's more akin to a corpse than a traditional vampire. 

"This Orlok is more of a folk vampire than any other film version," the filmmaker said. "That means he's a dead person. And he’s not like, “I look great and I'm dead.” Folk vampires in some ways are more visually similar to zombies."

"The reason why he looks the way he looks and he dresses the way he's dressed is because for the first time in a Dracula or Nosferatu story, this guy looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman," Eggers continued. "Every single thing he's wearing down to the heels on his shoes is what he would've worn. That's never been done."

It sounds like we're in store for something special with this one and with it looking increasingly unlikely that Count Orlok will be unveiled before opening day, it might be hard to avoid leaks if you aren't in theaters on Christmas Day.

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe. 

Take a look at a sampling of the first Nosferatu reactions in the X posts below. 

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/8/2024, 6:04 AM
Now that’s some praise. I’ll be there 🧛
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/8/2024, 9:24 AM
@FireandBlood - usually it is pretty easy to tell when these early reactions are full of crap. These seem very genuinely effusive.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 11/8/2024, 6:52 AM
Can’t wait.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/8/2024, 7:21 AM
Support your local vampire.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/8/2024, 9:49 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I already gave him my sister, what more do you want?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/8/2024, 10:02 AM
@IAmAHoot - Sir, your commitment is clearly strong on this issue. It has been noted!
Toecutter
Toecutter - 11/8/2024, 7:32 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/8/2024, 8:21 AM
@Toecutter - god damn do i LOVE that movie. kids these days will never understand how funny it is
Toecutter
Toecutter - 11/8/2024, 8:46 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/8/2024, 7:55 AM
I was spending the holiday with ‘Nosferatu’ anyway, but it’s nice to hear this breathless praise.
Demigods
Demigods - 11/8/2024, 8:15 AM
DUDE! I'M SO STOKED FOR THIS! I'VE BEEN DYING (no pun intended) TO SEE A MORE FOLKLORIC VAMPIRE FILM SINCE READING JONATHON MABERRY'S WORK!

so frigging stoked for this! I just wish it didn't come out on Christmas.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/8/2024, 8:38 AM
@Demigods - You may be stoked, but I’m Stoker.

What? Someone had to say it. 😆
Demigods
Demigods - 11/8/2024, 11:03 AM
@Lisa89 - hahah so silly it's gold.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/8/2024, 8:22 AM
dragging my wifey to see this one. she likes horror, i like vampires and Eggers so its a win. hope it does well at the BO and makes some $$$
Demigods
Demigods - 11/8/2024, 11:04 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - FOR REAL! I'd love to see some quality vampire movies getting made again!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/8/2024, 8:57 AM
This will be the Number one Christmas opening, Rated R horror movie of all time. Clever marketing
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/8/2024, 9:28 AM
@bobevanz - Wow, that's still a ways away. I thought since they were releasing reviews now it would be coming out next week.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/8/2024, 9:27 AM
Skarsgard bounced back quick from The Crow. Also, I nominate him for the DCU's Brainiac. Someone who uses X, let James Gunn know.
Demigods
Demigods - 11/8/2024, 11:06 AM
I think there's definitely an reemergence in vampire fiction (as monsters) happening lately and I'm REALLY stoked to hear about a movie sounding like it's being done well again. But we've gotten quite a bit big releases and minor releases on streaming services. Hopefully the quality just keeps going up.

