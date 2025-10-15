PRIMATE: First Teaser For New Animal Attack Horror Movie Is Not Monkeying Around

Ahead of tomorrow's full trailer, Paramount Pictures (via FearHQ.com) has released the first teaser for a new animal attack movie, Primate.
Directed and co-written by Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night), the creature feature follows a family whose pet chimpanzee contracts rabies during a pool party and goes on a murderous rampage.
The teaser doesn't actually show this simian psycho in action, instead dropping us in on an intense 911 call from one of the characters attempting to evade detection.
Primate premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 18, and is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.
Check out the teaser and poster below, along with some highly positive first reactions (the movie is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes).
Primate stars Johnny Sequoyah as Lucy, Jessica Alexander, as Hannah, Troy Kotsur as Adam, Victoria Wyant as Kate, Gia Hunter as Erin, Benjamin Cheng as Nick, Charlie Mann as Drew, and Miguel Torres Umba as Ben.