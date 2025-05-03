SINNERS' IMAX Encore! Vampire Flick Set To Return After THUNDERBOLTS* Two-Week Run

Ryan Coogler's acclaimed film, Sinners, has concluded its initial standard two-week run on IMAX screens to make way for the newly released Marvel blockbuster, Thunderbolts*.

However, in an unusual move, IMAX has announced that Sinners will return to the immersive format after Thunderbolts completes its own scheduled two-week engagement.

Via Press Release, WB confirmed that the critical and commercial hit Sinners, will be re-released in nine select IMAX 70mm theaters across North America.

Jeff Goldstein, the president of global distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, “Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners."

"Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.”

Tickets went on sale May 01st, and are reportedly already sold out. However, if the demand is there after the 1-week extension concludes on May 22, don't be surprised if more dates are added.

Although this will likely be a VERY limited run as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23. Cruise recently offered up strong praise for Sinnder but he likely doesn't like the pic enough to sacrifice box office dollars for the purported, final Mission: Impossible film.

Sinners will be back in IMAX 70mm at

City Walk Stadium 19 + IMAX (Los Angeles)

Irvine Spectrum and IMAX (Irvine)

Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX (New York)

Metreon 16 + IMAX (San Francisco)

Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis)

Arizona Mills IMAX (Phoenix)

Autonation IMAX (Ft. Lauderdale)

Webb Chapel IMAX (Dallas)

Colossus IMAX (Toronto)

Touted as the first must-see film of 2025, Sinners continues to exceed expectations, with its final box office total still difficult to pin down as it defies traditional trends. Some industry analysts project a finish north of $200 million, while others believe Sinners could ultimately close out with over $270 million worldwide.

With a $90 million production budget, the film currently stands at $186.7 million worldwide ($146.7M domestic/$40M international) and percentage-wise, shows very little drop-off from week to week.

About Sinners:

The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.