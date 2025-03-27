SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Dances With The Devil In Bloodcurdling New IMAX Trailer

SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Dances With The Devil In Bloodcurdling New IMAX Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new IMAX trailer and some posters for Ryan Coogler's Sinners, and it gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the Black Panther director's first horror film...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Though it was completely overshadowed by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Warner Bros. released a new IMAX trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners on Wednesday, and it features plenty of creepy new footage from the Black Panther director's first foray into the horror genre.

This latest trailer reveals a little more about twin brothers "Smoke" and "Stack" (Michael B. Jordan), and why they decide to return to their hometown right before all hell breaks loose.

We see glimpses of vampire attacks and plenty of bloody carnage, but there also seems to be some kind of dark force more powerful than the undead at play here.

Check out the IMAX trailer, a featurette and two new posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the previous trailer below, but be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.

FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES: Death Runs In The Family In Twisted Full Trailer Featuring The Late Tony Todd
Related:

FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES: Death Runs In The Family In Twisted Full Trailer Featuring The Late Tony Todd
AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Linda Cardellini Confirmed To Play Jason Voorhees' Mother In CRYSTAL LAKE
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Linda Cardellini Confirmed To Play Jason Voorhees' Mother In CRYSTAL LAKE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/27/2025, 3:02 PM
Can't. Wait.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/27/2025, 3:03 PM
One of the few upcoming films I'm actually very excited for. Let's Goooo!!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/27/2025, 3:09 PM
I like that Coogler got advice from Nolan on how to shoot IMAX photography. The visuals look damn good.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/27/2025, 3:11 PM

I am looking forward to this movie.

My only complaint is that they seem to have pretty much given away almost everything about it. I would like a few significant surprises.

Whiteys suck and are horrible. Vampires suck and are horrible. Hero Michael Jordan will win at the end.

I hope I'm totally wrong. Surprise us PLEASE!!!!
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/27/2025, 3:23 PM
@DocSpock - Yeah i think they revealed one major plot point about the twins which im disappointed i seen smh
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/27/2025, 3:21 PM
I love me a good horror period piece. I do want to see more horror genres set within key time periods. Like an Alien invasion set during the prohibition era. Where the Invaders are abducting people through speakeasies.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/27/2025, 3:23 PM
VERY EXCITED FOR THIS!!!!!! Wish they didn't show the brother already turning tho...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 3:27 PM
@BlackStar25 - me too

That and Hailee being a vampire I wish they didn’t show in the trailer so hope there’s more to the film then that which there seems to be so I’m intrigued
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/27/2025, 3:25 PM
We've needed a new idea for a Vampire movie. Nosferatu and Last Voyage of the Demeter don't count since they're retellings of Bram Stoker's novel. I'm excited to see Sinners. It being screened in IMAX auditoriums makes it that much better.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/27/2025, 3:33 PM
@JayLemle - On the contrary i actually thought Day Shift with Jamie Foxx was a decent vampire flick. It conceptualised the existence of vampires in neat and interesting ways I felt. Sinners looks dope can’t wait to see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 3:26 PM
Seems fun imo!!.

Looking forward to checking it out , might do so even in theatres.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder