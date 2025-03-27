SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan Dances With The Devil In Bloodcurdling New IMAX Trailer

Though it was completely overshadowed by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Warner Bros. released a new IMAX trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners on Wednesday, and it features plenty of creepy new footage from the Black Panther director's first foray into the horror genre.

This latest trailer reveals a little more about twin brothers "Smoke" and "Stack" (Michael B. Jordan), and why they decide to return to their hometown right before all hell breaks loose.

We see glimpses of vampire attacks and plenty of bloody carnage, but there also seems to be some kind of dark force more powerful than the undead at play here.

Check out the IMAX trailer, a featurette and two new posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the previous trailer below, but be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.