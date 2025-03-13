SINNERS Officially Rated R For Strong Bloody Violence & Sexual Content; New Poster Released

Before he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a third Black Panther movie, Ryan Coogler will step into the horror genre for Sinners, which is set to hit theaters next month.

On the heels of a spoiler-filled full trailer, Warner Bros. has released a new poster for the movie, giving us another look at Michael B. Jordan as one of two twin brothers who find themselves facing-off against vampires in the Jim Crow-era Deep South.

In addition, the movie has been given an official R-rating for "strong bloody violence, sexual content and language."

Some horror hounds were worried that the studio might bring this one in with a PG-13, but it sounds like, at the very least, we can expect some blood-soaked carnage. Reports from test-screenings have been mixed, but that last trailer definitely seemed to get more people on board.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview to promote the most recent trailer. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, but once again, be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.