SINNERS Officially Rated R For Strong Bloody Violence & Sexual Content; New Poster Released

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's upcoming horror movie, Sinners, has been given an official R-rating. We also have a new poster featuring Michael B. Jordan wielding a Tommy gun...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Before he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a third Black Panther movie, Ryan Coogler will step into the horror genre for Sinners, which is set to hit theaters next month.

On the heels of a spoiler-filled full trailer, Warner Bros. has released a new poster for the movie, giving us another look at Michael B. Jordan as one of two twin brothers who find themselves facing-off against vampires in the Jim Crow-era Deep South.

In addition, the movie has been given an official R-rating for "strong bloody violence, sexual content and language."

Some horror hounds were worried that the studio might bring this one in with a PG-13, but it sounds like, at the very least, we can expect some blood-soaked carnage. Reports from test-screenings have been mixed, but that last trailer definitely seemed to get more people on board.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview to promote the most recent trailer. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, but once again, be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.

BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/13/2025, 12:45 PM
Had a dream about Hailee looking like that once
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/13/2025, 12:49 PM
Trailers for this look interesting, don't see too many vampire flicks with this kind of setting, not to mention Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are a great team.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/13/2025, 12:57 PM
Hailee, you can feed on me its cool
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 1:01 PM
I mean , makes sense given the trailers have been very racy & bloody so I didn’t expect anything else…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I have enjoyed what I’ve seen from this so looking forward to it & hope it turns out well!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 1:12 PM
it's not milk

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/13/2025, 1:17 PM
I don't get the love for Coogler movies. at all.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/13/2025, 1:33 PM
@JacobsLadder - his best film is still Fruitvale Station.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/13/2025, 1:18 PM
Very much looking forward to this film! Ryan Coogler never disappoints!

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/13/2025, 1:43 PM
@Forthas - I agree and say NO to you
Forthas
Forthas - 3/13/2025, 1:54 PM
@TheyDont -

User Comment Image

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/13/2025, 1:45 PM
Coogler and Michael B.! If the formula works, don't mess with it. These two can work together on many more projects and I wouldn't have any qualms with it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/13/2025, 1:55 PM

From dusk til Dawn with black people. Check. White people are awful. Black people are heroes. Check.

Coogler is a very good director. I'll probably watch it when it shows up on TV.

