SMILE 2 Interview: Raúl Castillo On Working With Parker Finn And THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE (Exclusive)

In Smile 2, about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The sequel's cast impresses from top to bottom and among the standouts is Raúl Castillo (Mother/Android, Gotham) as Darius, a music executive who finds himself drawn into Skye's orbit as her world falls apart.

In our interview, the actor talks about what drew him to the sequel - revealing some Captain America: Brave New World news, in the process - and what he enjoyed about working with writer and director Parker Finn. Castillo also talks about exploring the music industry in a horror franchise.

Earlier this week, the news broke that he'll star alongside Maika Monroe and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in The Hand That Rocks The Cradle remake. During this conversation, Castillo breaks his silence on his excitement for that project.

You can check out our full interview with Castillo on Smile 2 below.

I know you’ve had a taste of horror with Army of the Dead and American Horror Stories, but what Smile 2 a project you were excited to be part of?

Well, you know, my wife Alexis Forte designed the costumes for the first Smile and was very much part of the sequel. I was a huge fan of the first film. I think Parker is uber talented and really a director that I was excited at the advent of his career and very much wanted to be part of this sequel to the film. I thought he did such an outstanding job with the first one. It’s funny, I see your Captain America shield in the background and Alexis did the costumes for the reshoots for [Brave New World]. She always spoke so highly of Parker and I got to read the script for the sequel and knew it was going to be an outstanding film. Once Naomi signed on, I was so stoked. It’s such a wonderful cast across the board. Rosemarie DeWitt…Miles Gutierrez…Kyle Gallner…it’s just stacked with so much talent. I was excited to be part of this one.

Darius brings an interesting dynamic into the movie thanks to his role in Skye’s life. Did you look anywhere in particular for inspiration and what did you enjoy exploring about him?

I grew up playing music so I have friends that are in the music industry. I wound up going into an acting track and following film and television, but my friends that did music, I’ve heard the horror stories and Darius isn’t by any means a trope, but I think he’s so well-written because Parker is an incredible writer. He gave me such fun stuff to play with, but I also understand that the music industry is filled with real character [Laughs] and it was fun to be able to explore that world through Darius in this film. I’m excited about the movie coming out on Digital now and for new fans to be able to go and live with the film outside of theaters.

We get that perfect mix of music and horror -

Yes!

- and your character is very much part of the former. What was it like being an outsider looking into all that horror and madness? Do you regret missing out on that craziness?

[Laughs] No, because it meant less time in the makeup chair! It was fun to watch. It was such a fun set to be on and so grandiose and larger than life. I thought the first Smile was so…for being a horror film, it was smaller in scale in a way that was really interesting. They did so much relatively so little and I felt like with this sequel, you go even bigger and better in certain ways. I was really excited about it and certainly the music world was the perfect place to explore that story.

You’re there for that wild final scene where we get to see the Entity in all its glory but when you sat down in the theater and saw it for the first time, what was your reaction? It’s an incredible piece of work they came up with.

Absolutely. I’m so glad the film is coming out on Digital and people can enjoy it from home but it really is the kind of film you want to see in the theater and enjoy with an audience because all those jump scares and all those thrilling moments really play beautifully. I got to be at the premiere in Los Angeles and it was so fun to be in there with a packed house and to experience it with a full audience, for sure.

The news broke yesterday that you’ll be part of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle. How excited are you to be in that one?

I’m absolutely excited. I remember seeing The Hand That Rocks The Cradle in movie theaters when I was a kid and I think ​Michelle Garza Cervera who is directing that film is incredibly talented. I like working with visionaries and directors who have a real point of view and she’s one of those directors like Parker. Her first film came out around the same time as Smile so I think it’s actually quite remarkable that they just announced it yesterday because I think both those films have a lot of connective tissue and I’m excited for that project and I’m excited to fly to LA soon to film that movie. I’m really thrilled about that.

Smile 2 arrives on Digital on November 19 and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 21, 2025.







