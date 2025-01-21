SOME OTHER WOMAN Interview: Ashley Greene Reflects On TWILIGHT's Legacy And Her ARKHAM KNIGHT Role (Exclusive)

Directed by Joel David Moore (Avatar) and starring Amanda Crew (Final Destination 3), Tom Felton (Harry Potter) and Ashley Greene (Twilight), Some Other Woman is a psychological thriller following a woman who begins to question if she's losing her mind or her husband's loyalty when a strange woman slowly intrudes into their life.

We sat down with Ashley earlier this week and, as well as taking a deep dive into her captivating performance in the movie, we also asked what it's been like to have Twilight and Alice Cullen remain such a huge part of her career.

"I do [like how the role has followed me]. I just got this question at a fan event over the weekend and it’s kind of incredible how this franchise continues to live on and how people are still so passionate about [it] and how it’s still streaming. I don’t think we expected…there’s no way to really expect any of this in the industry because it’s so fickle. You think you have something good and it’s not and sometimes it’s the opposite. The fact it still lives on so strongly in the way that it does is just beyond my wildest dreams." "My mom always says, ‘It’s just the gift that keeps giving.’ It’s wild but really beautiful. It just shows you how much these characters touch people. For me, I adore Alice. I loved playing her and it was one of the best times of my life. It was one of my first jobs and it really launched me into the career that I have. I feel nothing but grateful when people want to talk about her because I get it. I get how special she is."

As for whether she happened to spot the recently announced LEGO Cullen House - which includes an Alice Minifigure - Greene added, "I did! I was so excited I made it in there [Laughs]. We were just going through boxes of things that are really important to us because of the fires and one of the boxes was all of the memorabilia from Twilight."

"My husband was like, ‘This is maybe one of the coolest boxes ever - you have a Barbie, an action figure, trading cards.’ And then right after that, the LEGO set came out and you have to feel nothing but grateful for something like that," she said. "It is very, very cool, and I hope that I can get one [Laughs]."

Many of you may also recall that Greene lent her voice to Barbara Gordon/Oracle/Batgirl in Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Knight video game. When we queried whether the actor would be open to returning to that role or joining another comic book franchise, she replied:

"For sure! I think everyone has a difference of opinion on whether they want to be part of something like that. I obviously had a wonderful time when I was involved in a big franchise and I think they can be really fun. Absolutely, I’d love to be back in that world. That was one of the coolest things that I’ve got to do. When I got the call for Arkham Knight…similar to Twilight, when they offered me the role, it was, ‘Yes, absolutely. I don’t really care. I want to be part of that. It’s so very cool.’ I’d love to do it."

As for what she learned from her experience making Some Other Woman, Greene told us:

"It’s so incredibly important to be true to who you are in yourself and to find out what’s important to you and what things you need to work on in yourself. I think once you start to let that go, whether it be for another person or a career or everything else that we have going on in this very overstimulating world, you really lose your centre. You really allow your brain to start playing tricks on you and can really fall into a negative mindset." "I think your brain is such a powerful tool and I think it can be a really beautiful support system for you or your own worst enemy. It reinstilled in me how important it is to do meditation, breath work, and having the time to rest your body and check in with yourself because that’s so incredibly important. That’s certainly something I took away and it was in the midst of COVID, so it was extremely important - not that it always isn’t - to have self-check-ins."

Watch the full interview, and learn much more about what to expect from Some Other Woman, in the player below.

0:12 - Ashley’s reaction to reading the script for the first time

2:03 - Exploring Renata as both an antagonist and sympathetic character

3:02 - Working with director Joel David Moore, a fellow actor

4:34 - Collaborating with Amanda Crew

6:44 - Telling such a dark, twisted story in beautiful surroundings

6:55 - Sharing the screen with Tom Felton and whether she was familiar with his Harry Potter role

8:00 - Delving into the dark side of that relationship

9:00 - The legacy of the Twilight franchise and her role as Alice Cullen

10:27 - Getting her own Alice Minifigure in the new LEGO Cullen House

11:10 - Playing Batgirl in Batman: Arkham Knight

12:00 - What she took away from the experience of making this movie

Eve was promised a few months on a tropical island for her husbands work - Years later, unable to build the family they wanted, reality starts to unravel when she encounters a strange woman who begins taking over her life piece by piece.

Some Other Woman is now available On Demand.



