STREET TRASH: Remake Of '80s Cult Classic Gets A Gruesome Red Band Trailer

If you're a fan of cult '80s horror movies, there's a good chance you'll have seen or at least heard of Street Trash. The notorious body horror black comedy was directed by J. Michael Muro (credited as Jim Muro), and features some infamously gross-out moments.

A new take on Street Trash - described as a "spiritual sequel" - directed by Ryan Kruger (Warrior, Fried Barry) is heading to Digital on November 19, and Bloody Disgusting and Cinerverse have now debuted the first red band trailer.

The original movie was set in Brooklyn, and deals with the fallout of a liquor store owner selling decades-old booze to homeless people, who hideously melt away when they drink it. Kruger's version will take place in South Africa, and update the story to focus on the government taking extreme measures to solve the country's homeless crisis.

“Our reimagining of Street Trash takes place in Cape Town, South Africa where the growing divide between rich and poor has changed the world as we know it,” Kruger tells Bloody Disgusting. “I was a huge fan of the original Street Trash when I was a kid, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce a whole new generation to the melted gonzo goodness that made the original such a classic.”

“I’m excited to reinterpret the original story, update it to better reflect the times we live in and give it a new and original spin,” he went on. “While our reimagining features new, exciting plot elements that give the film many bizarre twists and turns, the core of the film lies with our diverse and unique cast of characters. As a director, I am very character-centric and I can’t wait to see our strange and hilarious ensemble on screen together as they navigate the hostile streets of Cape Town. Our version of Street Trash will be raw, hilarious, packed with vibrant characters and multi-colored explosions of gooey greatness.”

Check out the trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

🚨 Two Thugs Brawl Over Sunglasses in LA Alley And Leave a Severed Arm Behind! 🤮



Know the movie? Drop it below! STREET TRASH is back to #melttherich on @ScreamboxTV Nov 19! Plus its spiritual sequel is out on digital the same day! 🫠 pic.twitter.com/TTHzBXrxBa — Cineverse 🫠 (@Cineverse_ent) November 8, 2024

“In the not-too-distant dystopian future of South Africa, the homeless crisis has reached such a critical level that the government has decided to liquidate the problem (literally) It’s up to a ragtag group of homeless individuals to fight back before the entire population of homeless people is rounded up and liquefied.”

Kruger also stars alongside Sean Cameron Michael, Donna Cormack-Thomson, Joe Vaz, Lloyd Martinez Newkirk, Shuraigh Meyer, Gary Green, and Warrick Grier.