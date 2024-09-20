TERRIFIER 3 First Reactions Call Unrated Horror Threequel "Sickening, Depraved, And Blasphemous"

Terrifier 3 director Damien Leone has repeatedly promised that his threequel would up the ante when it comes to the gore-levels, and it sounds like he has delivered... and then some.

By MarkCassidy - Sep 20, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

The first reactions to Terrifier 3 are in following the movie's world premiere at Fantastic Fest, and it sounds like horror fans are in for a twisted treat this Halloween.

Director Damien Leone has repeatedly stated that his upcoming threequel will up the ante when it comes to the franchise's signature extreme violence.

Depending on your tolerance for genuinely sicking gore, this could be viewed as either a promise or a threat, but one thing seems certain from these social media reactions: Leone was not exaggerating.

Though it sounds like there might be some story issues, those who got to see the movie were full of praise for this latest slasher-fest, and the consensus seems to be that Leone has delivered on his promise of a follow-up that surpasses the brutality of the previous films (if that's even possible).

Check out the posts below along with some new character posters.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters next month. Do you plan on checking it out on the big screen?

WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/20/2024, 1:03 PM
It's impressive how much life this indie horror franchise has gotten the last few years but it just isn't the type of horror I as a fan enjoy. It is just shock value and gore with no substance. There is some potential story wise but Damien suffers from the Zack Snyder syndrome. Excellent visual effects and excellent set pieces but horrible writing and directing.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/20/2024, 1:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - They're just dumb fun, like a wish.com version of Evil Dead. Definitely not for everyone lol but they're amusing
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/20/2024, 2:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - always surprised to find that there are people who actually enjoy these types of films. Gore porn just does not appeal to me at all.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/20/2024, 1:05 PM
The second one was waaay to long for a slasher but still served it's purpose, the new one is slightly shorter. The first one is still the best. I look forward to Jericho's demise lol
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/20/2024, 1:05 PM
I saw the first two. Some fun parts, some absolutely diabolical parts. Not sure if I dig brutality for brutality’s sake.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/20/2024, 1:08 PM
These films are hollow and just shock full for the sake of being shocking. Really dumb films.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/20/2024, 1:17 PM
Lol. This is the same marketing tactic they used for the second one.

I remember seeing the scene they claimed "so gross you'll vomit".

The gore was so fake it was clearly a dummy that was getting its eyes stabbed out.

These movies sre trash.

Same garbage marketing as the Paranormal Craptivity films.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/20/2024, 1:27 PM
Cool, right in line with the others then.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/20/2024, 1:42 PM
GOOD! How a Terrifier movie should be. I ordered the popcorn bucket that won't drop til..... 2025. SMH.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/20/2024, 1:47 PM
I've never seen one of these films, but they certainly have spawned some nice memes.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/20/2024, 1:53 PM
User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/20/2024, 2:06 PM
I remember when he hung that woman upside down and split her in half starting with her "gash". Everything is just shock value now.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 9/20/2024, 2:07 PM
These movies don't have any kind of story that requires them being longer than 90 minutes. Pure gore entertainment directed by a practical FX guy.

I'll see it, but I'm going in low expectations. LaVera is a baddie tho.
User Comment Image

