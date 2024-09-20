TERRIFIER 3 First Reactions Call Unrated Horror Threequel "Sickening, Depraved, And Blasphemous"

The first reactions to Terrifier 3 are in following the movie's world premiere at Fantastic Fest, and it sounds like horror fans are in for a twisted treat this Halloween.

Director Damien Leone has repeatedly stated that his upcoming threequel will up the ante when it comes to the franchise's signature extreme violence.

Depending on your tolerance for genuinely sicking gore, this could be viewed as either a promise or a threat, but one thing seems certain from these social media reactions: Leone was not exaggerating.

Though it sounds like there might be some story issues, those who got to see the movie were full of praise for this latest slasher-fest, and the consensus seems to be that Leone has delivered on his promise of a follow-up that surpasses the brutality of the previous films (if that's even possible).

Check out the posts below along with some new character posters.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters next month. Do you plan on checking it out on the big screen?