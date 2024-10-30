TERRIFIER 3 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Unrated Movie Ever After Passing $50 Million Worldwide

TERRIFIER 3 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Unrated Movie Ever After Passing $50 Million Worldwide

Controversy creates cash, and the backlash to Terrifier 3's extreme violence has clearly driven up ticket sales, bringing the slasher threequel past $50 million worldwide...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 30, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

After drumming up quite a bit of controversy due to several sickeningly gruesome scenes, Terrifer 3 has now carved its way past the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office.

While this may not seem like a particularly impressive accomplishment in an age where major studio blockbusters clear that figure in a single weekend, it's important to keep in mind that the recent slasher sequel has a budget of just $2 million.

This global haul now makes it the highest-grossing unrated movie of all time, while also surpassing the biggest NC-17 rated earners.

It's worth noting that not all movies are unrated due to extreme violence or sexual content. In fact, the previous record holder for an unrated movie at the box office was the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which took in $43 million worldwide.

The sequence that's come in for the most backlash shows the aftermath of a child (maybe 9 or 10) being hacked to pieces by Art the Clown.

"Mark my words," Leone said of the scene in question during a recent interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

28 YEARS LATER Star Ralph Fiennes Shares Spoilery Plot Details And Confirms Two Movies Have Been Shot
Related:

28 YEARS LATER Star Ralph Fiennes Shares Spoilery Plot Details And Confirms Two Movies Have Been Shot
DARK UNIVERSE: Universal Resurrects Franchise With First Look At Monster Animatronics For New Attraction
Recommended For You:

DARK UNIVERSE: Universal Resurrects Franchise With First Look At Monster Animatronics For New Attraction

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/30/2024, 9:57 AM
Lolz.

From Agatha being a succeas becuase it has a low budget, to quantumania posting 88k profit and calling it a win, and this

My 3 limit of stupid articles on this site per week has been reached
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/30/2024, 10:12 AM
@vectorsigma - I never said Quantumania making a profit of 88K was a "win," and yes, if something has a budget of $2 million and makes $50 million at the box office, that's called a success. Are you sure it's the articles that are stupid?
Spoken
Spoken - 10/30/2024, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma - If I invest in something for $2 million and my ROI is $50 million...that is a success....
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/30/2024, 10:01 AM
I haven't seen any of these as of yet, but that pic looks f***ed up.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/30/2024, 10:19 AM
@lazlodaytona - Well if I were to sum up the trilogy as a whole...F***ed Up is how I would describe it.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/30/2024, 10:07 AM
They may be campy fun for folks, but the movies just aren't very good I say. All the same, kudos to them. That's pretty awesome!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/30/2024, 10:15 AM
This movie...WAS TOTALLY WICKED!!!!!!!!

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/30/2024, 10:22 AM
Never been into slashers, but might check this one out.
Ottsel
Ottsel - 10/30/2024, 10:36 AM
Since this movie series has a comic book that retells the first movie it becomes a CBM?
Idk, kind of a stretch to me.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/30/2024, 10:57 AM
Terrifier 3 an Art the Clown is a True Masterpiece 10 Stars / 10 Stars. Makes Michael Myers, Jason, Chucky, Freddy Krueger and all others look like Boy Scouts. More Please.

User Comment Image
zeon00
zeon00 - 10/30/2024, 11:01 AM
Shit movie shit audience

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder