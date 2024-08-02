TRAP: M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller Divides Critics; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Trap, arrives in theaters today, and the review embargo has only just lifted.

This isn't usually a great sign, and sure enough, the serial killer flick starring Josh Hartnett is currently sitting at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes with 39 verdicts added.

Despite the "rotten" score, quite a few critics have been defending the movie on social media, although most seem to agree that - like a lot of Shyamalan films - the plot starts to get far too convoluted and preposterous in the final act.

Still, Hartnett is said to give a great performance, and it sounds like Trap is an effective enough cat-and-mouse thriller for the majority of its run-time.

Worth catching on the big screen or waiting for streaming? Have a read through some of the reactions/reviews below, and let us know in the comments section.

Shyamalan's Trap - Ohhhhh DAMN! Really dug it! One of the most evil & sneaky M Night Shyamalan movies yet, with plenty of twists. In his oeuvre this has gotta be his The Shining (don't over-analyze that). Josh Hartnett - F YES, this is his REAL return to glory! Such a bastard ha. pic.twitter.com/7yzrEWsja8 — Alex B. (@firstshowing) August 1, 2024 Minus a few things here and there, M. Night Shyamalan’s #Trap/ #TrapMovie is GREAT. Handles tonal fluctuations, toggling between humor and tension,with precision. Josh Hartnett is AMAZING. We are so back! pic.twitter.com/Zz56t7aXgU — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 2, 2024 TRAP has a compelling and suspenseful first half, but the back half proves M. Night Shyamalan wrote himself into a clever corner he couldn’t get out of without an egregious lack of common sense and logic in the narrative. Josh Hartnett is outstanding, but the story just implodes. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) August 2, 2024 TRAP: I am puzzled. Josh Hartnett gets to being totally unhinged which rules. It’s a serial killer movie by way of Shyamalan in that it’s Bonkers in every way. But also don’t go in expecting the typical Shyamalan narrative beats. I had a lot of fun, I think? pic.twitter.com/gGQR04hNkc — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) August 2, 2024 TRAP has the most early 2000s-ass theatrical vibes I’ve seen in a hot minute. Was really on the movie’s side for the first half, but that second half un-[frick]ing-ravels. Josh Hartnett devours his role, a continual treat. It’s twisty, thrilling, but a mess. Hell … yeah? Ish? pic.twitter.com/W02hF6fCoX — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) August 2, 2024 TRAP: that was honestly entertaining! One of those movies where you can tell they all had a blast making it, from a really entertaining Josh Hartnett performance to the great camerawork, music and direction. Has its issues for sure, but it's a fun watch. #TrapMovie pic.twitter.com/RrhXiCqry0 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) August 1, 2024

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.