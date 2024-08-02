TRAP: M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller Divides Critics; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The review embargo for Trap has lifted, and, as it often the case, critics are divided on M. Night Shyamalan's latest twisty thriller...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 02, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Trap, arrives in theaters today, and the review embargo has only just lifted.

This isn't usually a great sign, and sure enough, the serial killer flick starring Josh Hartnett is currently sitting at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes with 39 verdicts added.

Despite the "rotten" score, quite a few critics have been defending the movie on social media, although most seem to agree that - like a lot of Shyamalan films - the plot starts to get far too convoluted and preposterous in the final act.

Still, Hartnett is said to give a great performance, and it sounds like Trap is an effective enough cat-and-mouse thriller for the majority of its run-time.

Worth catching on the big screen or waiting for streaming? Have a read through some of the reactions/reviews below, and let us know in the comments section.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/2/2024, 11:11 AM
A Shyamalan movie that sucks?

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/2/2024, 11:18 AM
DO NOT CARE WHAT ANYONE ELSE SAYS OR THINKS. I love Josh Hartnett as an actor and he only chooses what he likes. He's not seen often, but when he is....? Highly affective. (30 Days of Night)

I can't wait to see this in the theater this weekend.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 8/2/2024, 11:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - I wish his character from H20 continued. Would love to see a Halloween sequel with him all grown up
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/2/2024, 11:28 AM
@lazlodaytona - Never rated him as an actor, then saw the Black Mirror episode “Beyond the Sea,” and his time away was well spent. Good on him.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/2/2024, 11:22 AM

Well, since about 2 out of every 3 Shalami movies fail, is this any big surprise?
dracula
dracula - 8/2/2024, 11:24 AM
In other newa water wet

The guy has like 2 or 3 good movies

Everything else is crap
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/2/2024, 11:24 AM
After the resolution to 'Old', I've stopped defending M. Night Shyamalan.

You're on your own bud. It wasn't me - it was you. :(
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 11:26 AM
It’s unfortunate to see the mixed-negative critical reception as of now though the audience score is more mixed-positive…

Either way it seems divisive which isn’t new for Shyamalan’s recent directorial efforts since they tend to be all over the place in terms of opinions so oh well.

I still think it looks fun so I’ll check it out eventually!!.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/2/2024, 11:27 AM
NGL, the trailer had me, but seems that reviewers are saying the same thing about the second half just going downhill. Maybe i check it on a streamer now.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/2/2024, 11:29 AM
Josh Hartnett all the way!
I hope Nolan gives him the lead in his next movie.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 8/2/2024, 11:34 AM
2nd half felt like a totally different movie. No exaggeration at all. Plus I’m not usually one to point this type of stuff out, but, nepotism on full display. Josh Hartnett nailed it and stole every scene he was in but unfortunately the movie was stolen from his character and forcefully given to another in the back half. Worth a watch for Hartnett, just don’t pay to watch it…

