TRAP: M. Night Shyamalan's Serial Killer Thriller Divides Critics; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Trap, arrives in theaters today, and the review embargo has only just lifted.
This isn't usually a great sign, and sure enough, the serial killer flick starring Josh Hartnett is currently sitting at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes with 39 verdicts added.
Despite the "rotten" score, quite a few critics have been defending the movie on social media, although most seem to agree that - like a lot of Shyamalan films - the plot starts to get far too convoluted and preposterous in the final act.
Still, Hartnett is said to give a great performance, and it sounds like Trap is an effective enough cat-and-mouse thriller for the majority of its run-time.
Worth catching on the big screen or waiting for streaming? Have a read through some of the reactions/reviews below, and let us know in the comments section.
Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
