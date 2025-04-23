WEDNESDAY Season 2 Trailer Introduces Steve Buscemi's Principal Dort; Premiere Dates Revealed By Netflix

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Netflix has announced that Wednesday season 2 will return with its first batch of episodes on August 6, with the rest following on September 3.

The news comes with a trailer picking up with Wednesday Addams during her second year at Nevermore Academy. The title character compares her return to "returning to the scene of a crime," pointing out to her mother that she "already [knows] where the bodies are buried."

Wednesday later reunites with Emma, and we see plenty of familiar faces and some new ones, including Steve Buscemi as the school's new principal, Barry Dort.

The series promises to have something of a different vibe when it returns to the streamer, as production moved from Romania to Ireland.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega will return to lead Wednesday Season 2 as the part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast; she’s also set to produce. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) all return, as do Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

New additions to the Wednesday cast include Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said last year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Watch the first Wednesday season 2 trailer below.