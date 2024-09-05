WOLF MAN: First Look At The Movie's Redesigned Monster Is Bound To Divide Horror Fans

There's a lot of buzz surrounding next January's Wolf Man, Blumhouse's latest movie to put the spotlight on a classic Universal Monster. However, this first look...well, we're guessing it's not what most of you expected.

The character just made his official debut at the latest Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios and, while this costume might not be representative of exactly what we'll see in the final movie, the design itself is splitting opinions. He certainly doesn't look like a traditional "Wolfman," anyway, and this feels like a creative decision which could come back to bite the reboot.

It's too late to change it now, of course, and if nothing else, this sneak peek suggests the new Wolf Man will be a 100% practical creation; clearly, the plan is to go for the same vibe as the 1941 classic and there are some similarities in that respect.

Few official details have been revealed about this new take, though we have heard the movie revolves around a family that's terrorized by a lethal predator. Ryan Gosling was attached to star in a previous iteration but that didn't pan out.

Earlier this year, Wolf Man producer Ken Kao said, "As an outsider, I would say that The Mummy's Dark Universe, in my humble opinion, felt like it was reactive to what was going on with all the superhero stuff - the MCU and DC universe, and we know there's been a lot of talk about what happened with all that [in] the last year or so."

He added, "I guess you could call it maybe more like the Joker approach. In my opinion, especially if you're going to do it for contained pieces like Blumhouse is really good at doing, [it] makes a lot more sense to me. So that's a good playbook."

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell will be at the helm; he and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo all worked on the screenplay and is planned as a reboot of the 1941 movie titled The Wolf Man.

Christopher Abbott leads the cast as Lawrence "Larry" Talbot/the Wolf Man and will be joined by Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, and Matilda Firth.

Wolf Man is set to be released on January 17, 2025. Check out the new design below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.