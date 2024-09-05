WOLF MAN: First Look At The Movie's Redesigned Monster Is Bound To Divide Horror Fans

WOLF MAN: First Look At The Movie's Redesigned Monster Is Bound To Divide Horror Fans

The curtain has finally been pulled back on Blumhouse's Wolf Man reboot, but the design is one that's already splitting opinions! You can take a closer look at the iconic monster in action after the jump.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

There's a lot of buzz surrounding next January's Wolf Man, Blumhouse's latest movie to put the spotlight on a classic Universal Monster. However, this first look...well, we're guessing it's not what most of you expected.

The character just made his official debut at the latest Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios and, while this costume might not be representative of exactly what we'll see in the final movie, the design itself is splitting opinions. He certainly doesn't look like a traditional "Wolfman," anyway, and this feels like a creative decision which could come back to bite the reboot. 

It's too late to change it now, of course, and if nothing else, this sneak peek suggests the new Wolf Man will be a 100% practical creation; clearly, the plan is to go for the same vibe as the 1941 classic and there are some similarities in that respect. 

Few official details have been revealed about this new take, though we have heard the movie revolves around a family that's terrorized by a lethal predator. Ryan Gosling was attached to star in a previous iteration but that didn't pan out. 

Earlier this year, Wolf Man producer Ken Kao said, "As an outsider, I would say that The Mummy's Dark Universe, in my humble opinion, felt like it was reactive to what was going on with all the superhero stuff - the MCU and DC universe, and we know there's been a lot of talk about what happened with all that [in] the last year or so."

He added, "I guess you could call it maybe more like the Joker approach. In my opinion, especially if you're going to do it for contained pieces like Blumhouse is really good at doing, [it] makes a lot more sense to me. So that's a good playbook."

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell will be at the helm; he and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo all worked on the screenplay and is planned as a reboot of the 1941 movie titled The Wolf Man

Christopher Abbott leads the cast as Lawrence "Larry" Talbot/the Wolf Man and will be joined by Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, and Matilda Firth.

Wolf Man is set to be released on January 17, 2025. Check out the new design below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Legacy Sequel Loses Star Camila Mendes To MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
Related:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Legacy Sequel Loses Star Camila Mendes To MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
Does BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!
Recommended For You:

Does BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/5/2024, 8:13 AM
Ummm hopefully not
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 9/5/2024, 8:13 AM
Lmfao that's terrible.

braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/5/2024, 8:15 AM
HAHAHAHAHA What!!!!???
Odekahn
Odekahn - 9/5/2024, 8:17 AM
Looks terrible. The original black and white looks better lmaooo
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/5/2024, 8:18 AM
Um... people ate this up just fine, despite him not being wrapped in bandages. We'll move on.

User Comment Image
Demigods
Demigods - 9/5/2024, 8:35 AM
@IAmAHoot - he was still invisible lol. This looks like it has nothing to do with a Wolf.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/5/2024, 8:39 AM
@IAmAHoot - This was actually good.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/5/2024, 8:42 AM
@Demigods - This is the classic image of The Invisible Man.

User Comment Image

Not this.

User Comment Image

That's not even meant to be the lead actor's transformed form.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 9/5/2024, 8:53 AM
@IAmAHoot - true but his monster form was an invisible man which is tough to mess up. Great movie too imo minus the last 10 minutes
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/5/2024, 9:03 AM
@Tpo81 - But to reiterate, this is not the design of the lead actor's wolfman.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/5/2024, 8:19 AM
Wolfman? That’s a whole Gremlin 😂
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 8:23 AM
@FireandBlood -

I was thinking of Leprechaun, but Gremlin works too. 🤮
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/5/2024, 9:06 AM
@DrReedRichards - ya beat me to it 😆!
AC1
AC1 - 9/5/2024, 9:16 AM
@FireandBlood - nah that ain't a Gremlin that's Gollum's hillbilly grandpa 😂
Radders
Radders - 9/5/2024, 8:24 AM
What a terrible design, there's a clue in the title for what he should look like
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/5/2024, 8:25 AM
It's a guy in prosthetics/a suit at a theme park.

It'll look a lot better in the movie I imagine.
Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 9/5/2024, 8:25 AM
@DravenCorvis - For real. Dude's acting was the worst part.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/5/2024, 8:25 AM
Oof. Let’s hope that’s mid-transition, or another character altogether. I’m all for exploring the IP in new ways, but that just looks like it’s from a movie called GoblinMan.
Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 9/5/2024, 8:26 AM
@FrankenDad - You said Oof, so here I am.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/5/2024, 8:46 AM
@Oofenburg - Let us begin.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 9/5/2024, 8:27 AM
i knew i recognised him

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 9/5/2024, 9:22 AM
@WhateverItTakes - Lo Wang!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/5/2024, 8:28 AM
I trust Whannell
LSHF
LSHF - 9/5/2024, 8:29 AM
Looks nothing like an animal covered with hair.

At this point there's no point in using the word "wolf" in the title.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/5/2024, 8:30 AM
That’s not horror. That’s horrible.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/5/2024, 8:31 AM
@RolandD - 😆
LSHF
LSHF - 9/5/2024, 8:30 AM
And it doesn't look scary.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/5/2024, 8:30 AM
Madonna’s aged well.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/5/2024, 8:32 AM
Actually kind of reminds me of some old medieval etchings of werewolves

User Comment Image
Demigods
Demigods - 9/5/2024, 8:39 AM
@Izaizaiza - If they're going a Peter Stumpf angle, I MIGHT be okay with it, but they better go whole hog on the Peter Stump angle then. (That's the subject of that etching).

But many of the other semi-contemporary etchings feature depictions much more congruent with what we'd imagine a werewolf to look like.

I'd almost prefer a Resident Evil Village werewolf to THAT look. At least they used some discoloration along with the distorted features.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/5/2024, 8:34 AM
Jack Pierce is spinning in his grave. That looks like something that I would expect to see in a local haunted house for Halloween.👻
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 9/5/2024, 8:37 AM
This is gonna be the crazy bastard that bites the protagonist, not the titular Wolfman.
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/5/2024, 8:41 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - those were my thoughts as well. He's the originator
Toecutter
Toecutter - 9/5/2024, 8:59 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - I hadn't thought of this, but you are most likely correct.
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/5/2024, 8:38 AM
I think he's supposed to be the OG Wolfman who's maybe aged in reverse dog years and has been around for a very long time.
Demigods
Demigods - 9/5/2024, 8:41 AM
I hope when we see it on screen it will look better, but this doesn't look like a werewolf AT ALL to me. It looks like a bad attempt to redo a character from the British movie Howl, but those werewolves looked 100% better than this.

Again, I hope this looks better in the movie, but right now, I'm not at all impressed.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 9/5/2024, 8:41 AM
FLOP
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/5/2024, 8:50 AM
He looks just like a wolf, it's uncanny.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 8:51 AM
Is it a comedy? or a horror in the vein of Leprachaun and Child's Play?

That shit is begging to be spoofed
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder