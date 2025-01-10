RUMOR: FURIOSA Director George Miller Eyed To Direct WORLD WORLD HULK Or Thor 5 By Marvel Studios

We've been waiting a very long time for a new Hulk movie. While the Avengers franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have all helped to fill the void, Bruce Banner hasn't taken centre stage since 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Recently, there have been rumblings about a World War Hulks project being in the works, something backed up by a recent Production Weekly listing suggesting it could begin shooting as soon as this year.

World of Reel did some digging and claims to have learned that the project is in active development; in fact, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is said to have already reached out to numerous directors, including Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa helmer George Miller.

Yes, we could get a Miller-directed World War Hulk/s movie!

Interestingly, the report notes that Miller has expressed interest in helming Thor 5 after working with Chris Hemsworth on Furiosa (the actor was reportedly responsible for setting up the meeting between the filmmaker and Feige).

Miller has flirted with the idea of directing a superhero movie, of course, as he was behind the camera for Justice League: Mortal, a movie that fell apart before production began. He's also defended the genre by saying. "I watch all of them. To be honest, in terms of this debate, cinema is cinema and it’s a very broad church. The test, ultimately, is what it means to the audience."

Miller later criticised Martin Scorsese's "hubris" for deciding what is and isn't "cinema" by noting, "It’s such a broad spectrum, a wide range and to say that anyone is more significant or more important than the other, is missing the point. It’s one big mosaic and each bit of work fits into it."

Doing the rounds to promote Furiosa last year, the Mad Max franchise creator was asked outright if he'd helm Hemsworth in a possible Thor 5.

"I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills," he enthused. "I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really."

We'll see what happens, but it sounds like World War Hulks could be with us quite a bit sooner than expected. The Leader and Red Hulk's roles in Captain America: Brave New World must be leading to something and, provided that's a hit, this epic event may well be up next.

As always, let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section below.