JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Cover Art Reveals The Movie's Lead Characters

When the news broke during last year's San Diego Comic-Con that the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book was being turned into a three-part animated movie, DC fans rejoiced.

The CW previously adapted the story for the Arrowverse, but this version had the opportunity to bring together countless animated characters from across the DCAU in an ambitious retelling of the story. Unfortunately, the opening two chapters have been mostly disappointing.

There's still a chance it will end on a high note, of course, and a first look at Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three's cover art has now found its way online (via Toonado.com).

Recreating the iconic shot of Superman holding the downed Supergirl, we also see Mister Terrific, Batman, Lex Luthor, Hawkgirl, Hourman, Wonder Woman, and The Joker. Looming in the background is the massive Anti-Monitor.

While a Watchmen movie is still expected to be released later this year, we don't know what the future holds for these direct-to-DVD movies beyond that. DC Studios is expanding the DCU into animation - beginning with Creature Commands - so the Tomorrowverse might be where these characters bow out.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has yet to announce a release date and official details for Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three. However, it's previously been reported that the movie will feature the returns of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker.

Other rumoured cast members include Corey Stoll as Lex Luthor, Brian Bloom as Adam Strange & Sidewinder, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah, Dean Winters as Captain Storm, Jason Spisak as Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed, Brett Halton as Batlash & Captain Atom, Ashly Burch as Nightshade, Queen Mera, and Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy.

We also anticipate most of the actors from the first two instalments making their returns. Those should include lead stars Jensen Ackles as Batman, Darren Criss as Superman, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.

Take a closer look at this new cover art/poster for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three in the X post below along with the recently released trailer.