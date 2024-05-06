JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Cover Art Reveals The Movie's Lead Characters

The Blu-ray cover art for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three has been revealed and, as well as paying homage to the source material, it showcases the threequel's lead characters...

By JoshWilding - May 06, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

When the news broke during last year's San Diego Comic-Con that the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book was being turned into a three-part animated movie, DC fans rejoiced. 

The CW previously adapted the story for the Arrowverse, but this version had the opportunity to bring together countless animated characters from across the DCAU in an ambitious retelling of the story. Unfortunately, the opening two chapters have been mostly disappointing.

There's still a chance it will end on a high note, of course, and a first look at Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three's cover art has now found its way online (via Toonado.com).

Recreating the iconic shot of Superman holding the downed Supergirl, we also see Mister Terrific, Batman, Lex Luthor, Hawkgirl, Hourman, Wonder Woman, and The Joker. Looming in the background is the massive Anti-Monitor. 

While a Watchmen movie is still expected to be released later this year, we don't know what the future holds for these direct-to-DVD movies beyond that. DC Studios is expanding the DCU into animation - beginning with Creature Commands - so the Tomorrowverse might be where these characters bow out. 

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has yet to announce a release date and official details for Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three. However, it's previously been reported that the movie will feature the returns of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker. 

Other rumoured cast members include Corey Stoll as Lex Luthor, Brian Bloom as Adam Strange & Sidewinder, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah, Dean Winters as Captain Storm, Jason Spisak as Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed, Brett Halton as Batlash & Captain Atom, Ashly Burch as Nightshade, Queen Mera, and Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy.

We also anticipate most of the actors from the first two instalments making their returns. Those should include lead stars Jensen Ackles as Batman, Darren Criss as Superman, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.

Take a closer look at this new cover art/poster for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three in the X post below along with the recently released trailer. 

Will JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED Get An X-MEN '97-Style Revival? DC Studios Boss James Gunn Weighs In
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 12:06 PM
these movies are amazing and all the haters are just people who didnt understandQUANTUNMANIstarring Sir Jhonatan Majors
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:06 PM
Suit just dropped from Gunn.
Not a fan.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2024, 12:11 PM
@Imprtracr1 - Looks like it belongs on CW if this is it but at least he wears pants
User Comment Image
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 5/6/2024, 12:13 PM
@HashTagSwagg - he’s got the trunks on!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/6/2024, 12:15 PM
@Imprtracr1 - I can dig it. Just waiting to see it in action first. Anything can look CW if it’s filmed like CW. The first Iron man movie could have had that look if the cinematography wasn’t handled well.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah.. Nah
Huskers
Huskers - 5/6/2024, 12:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - okay love the fact the trunks are back and the spit curl, but the rest…hard to tell here but it looks like colors may still be muted although the boots pop. But damn why are movie directors seemingly incapable of getting this suit right and hell bent on putting their own spin on it instead of going with a more classic traditional look?!?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️

Clearly they’re emphasizing the alien aspect of it, because that’s not something Ma Kent would make. Looks more like something pre-crisis Jor-El would wear.

Hopefully it goes through transitions like on the Superman and Lois tv show. But generally not a fan, and Superman is my favorite so I really had high hopes with everything Gunn said about restoring him to his classic roots.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/6/2024, 12:07 PM
The Anti-Monitor looks nothing like the Anti-Monitor...
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/6/2024, 12:10 PM
I do like the cover image, reminds me of one of the most iconic covers.

http://images.app.goo.gl/Evw6yUfPCufFgPfa8
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 5/6/2024, 12:11 PM
James Gunn just released an official image of David Corenswet as Superman!

See comicbook.com for the pic!
CoHost
CoHost - 5/6/2024, 12:13 PM
"While a Watchmen movie is still expected to be released later this year"

Bryan Cranston as Rorschach, please!
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:16 PM
I feel like there's not going to be a DC Studio for much longer.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:19 PM
We should have known once we saw the photos of The Engineer.

Imagine how bad the rest of the character suits are going to be..

Imagine Batman's getup..
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 5/6/2024, 12:21 PM
This is turning into a watch at home.
dracula
dracula - 5/6/2024, 12:39 PM
Seriously i have yet to watch the first 2

Them rushing the tomorrowverse which has barely developed anything really kills my hype

This should have been done with a more established universe as the focus
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 5/6/2024, 12:52 PM
I'll be glad when this era is over. Hopefully the next go around will be better. Tomorrowverse has been cheeks.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/6/2024, 12:57 PM

Another cartoon.

Pass.

