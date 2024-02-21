JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART TWO Trailer Pits Batman Against Robin And Features [SPOILER]

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (via Toonado.com) and it looks like the stakes will increase dramatically in the upcoming sequel.

As well as seemingly confirming the movie will only be released on Digital platforms (so, no Blu-ray to join that first instalment...for now, at least), we see that Psycho-Pirate's machinations have resulted in the Multiverse's remaining heroes turning on each other.

That includes a clash between Batman and Robin, but look closely, and we're sure you'll notice Batman Beyond! It's unclear what role he'll play in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two, but he is shown charging into action alongside Robin in what looks to be an epic team-up.

When we spoke to executive producer Butch Lukic last month, he confirmed the sequels will feature appearances from characters who originated in other animated franchises.

"We talked about that very early on. It was a thing we discussed even when we started the whole cycle of Tomorrowverse movies," he explained. "In the second movie, you’ll see one or two characters from other animated universes."

Fellow executive producer Jim Krieg added, "We talked about it from Man of Tomorrow. It was a challenge because the animation styles can be so drastically different and they clash a little bit. Hopefully...well, we’ll see what happens."

Even if Batman Beyond is the only major cameo in Part Two, it's hard to complain. However, something tells us there may be at least one more surprise in store for DC fans if Lukic's comments are anything to go by!

"An endless army of Shadow Demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths!" reads the sequel's synopsis. "The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled."

"But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?"

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two will be released on Digital on April 23.

The saga continues and the stakes have never been higher. Stay tuned for #JLCrisis PART TWO on Digital! pic.twitter.com/VY0bYxehnZ — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) February 20, 2024