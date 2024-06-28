MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For THE DEFENDERS, Russos Want To Direct AVENGERS 5, Spider-Man Joining A New Team

MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For THE DEFENDERS, Russos Want To Direct AVENGERS 5, Spider-Man Joining A New Team

In today's MCU rumour roundup, we have intel on Daredevil: Born Again, big updates on the animated corner of the MCU, a wild claim about the Russo Brothers wanting to take the helm of Avengers 5...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We've already shared some exciting MCU rumours with you today - including the possible identity of the next Black Panther - but there are so many doing the rounds that it's time for another roundup! 

To start, we're going back to The Cosmic Circus. According to the site, Marvel Studios "is not holding back" with Daredevil: Born Again, and the show supposedly takes bigger risks with its story than the Netflix series (it also supposedly has much higher stakes). 

Sticking in that corner of the MCU, it's said neither Luke Cage nor Iron Fist will be recast if they return before Avengers: Secret Wars. However, we should "expect Cage to be a more prominent character as opposed to Rand, who is expected to take a backseat role."

It sounds like some big Defenders-related cameos are being lined up for Daredevil: Born Again.

There are other miscellaneous details, including Armor Wars still being in development, Dormammu's return being "soon," Agent Woo having "a very interesting character arc" in a future project, and Moon Knight season 2 shifting the action to New York before Midnight Suns.

As for Wonder Man, the site describes the upcoming Disney+ series as a "combination of comedy and horror."

Finally, we have an animation update from them revealing that X-Men '97 season 2 is aiming for a summer 2025 release and that Spider-Man will return in What If...? as a member of the Guardians of the Multiverse! 

Sticking on that side of things, Daniel Richtman reports that Eyes of Wakanda is set to introduce a new Iron Fist and more Greek Gods. He also says Nova, Blonde Phantom, The Punisher, Wiccan, White Tiger, and Strange Tales are among the MCU TV shows currently in early development for Disney+. 

How many of those will become a reality is hard to say, though Blonde Phantom does appear to be taking shape with both Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift supposedly eyed for the title role. 

Jeff Sneider also dropped some big news on The Hot Mic, claiming that "the Russos wanted [Avengers 5]." This has been backed up by @MyTimeToShineH who says that Marvel Studios turned down the filmmakers who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

There could be any number of reasons for that, though their recent movies going way over budget may not have helped Joe and Anthony's cause.

Sneider also says that Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con will be "movie-centric," with their TV offerings likely saved for D23.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below.

Marvel Studios Is Returning To Hall H At Next Month's San Diego Comic-Con!
Related:

Marvel Studios Is Returning To Hall H At Next Month's San Diego Comic-Con!
6 Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters In Desperate Need Of A Creative Overhaul
Recommended For You:

6 Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters In Desperate Need Of A "Creative Overhaul"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:17 PM
FUCH YEA!!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:31 PM
@Maltrova15 - language
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - 😘
Evansly
Evansly - 6/28/2024, 1:19 PM
Doesn't Mike Colter have a show he is currently staring in? I imagine that might make it difficult to get him in the near future
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 1:19 PM
@Evansly - it had its final season recently so he’s free.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/28/2024, 1:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh great news!
Order66
Order66 - 6/28/2024, 1:21 PM
MARVEL IS BACK
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 1:26 PM
It would be funny or even kinda cool if Jimmy’s supposed arc is him becoming the more suave James Bond-esque character he is in the comics….

We have seen a bit of that in this universe.

User Comment Image

Also if true then showcasing the movies you can at Comic Con and saving the tv shows for D23 is a good way to make both events must see.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2024, 1:36 PM
The Russo's can direct Secret Wars AFTER THE COMMUNITY MOVIE lol. If they can get Ludwig back for composer this movie will be the greatest everrrrr

Seven Samurai 4k restoration limited release
https://sevensamurai.film/buy-tickets
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/28/2024, 1:36 PM
I’d love to see Coulter come back as Luke Cage. They are primed for Cage’s mayoral campaign from the comics after having some time with Fisk as mayor beforehand.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 1:43 PM
Here's me hoping for Mike Colter to come back as Luke Cage in Daredevil Born Again 🤞

Couldn't give less of a f(u)ck about Iron Fist bc the actor playing him sucks (since they aren't recasting)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder