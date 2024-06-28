MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For THE DEFENDERS, Russos Want To Direct AVENGERS 5, Spider-Man Joining A New Team

We've already shared some exciting MCU rumours with you today - including the possible identity of the next Black Panther - but there are so many doing the rounds that it's time for another roundup!

To start, we're going back to The Cosmic Circus. According to the site, Marvel Studios "is not holding back" with Daredevil: Born Again, and the show supposedly takes bigger risks with its story than the Netflix series (it also supposedly has much higher stakes).

Sticking in that corner of the MCU, it's said neither Luke Cage nor Iron Fist will be recast if they return before Avengers: Secret Wars. However, we should "expect Cage to be a more prominent character as opposed to Rand, who is expected to take a backseat role."

It sounds like some big Defenders-related cameos are being lined up for Daredevil: Born Again.

There are other miscellaneous details, including Armor Wars still being in development, Dormammu's return being "soon," Agent Woo having "a very interesting character arc" in a future project, and Moon Knight season 2 shifting the action to New York before Midnight Suns.

As for Wonder Man, the site describes the upcoming Disney+ series as a "combination of comedy and horror."

Finally, we have an animation update from them revealing that X-Men '97 season 2 is aiming for a summer 2025 release and that Spider-Man will return in What If...? as a member of the Guardians of the Multiverse!

Sticking on that side of things, Daniel Richtman reports that Eyes of Wakanda is set to introduce a new Iron Fist and more Greek Gods. He also says Nova, Blonde Phantom, The Punisher, Wiccan, White Tiger, and Strange Tales are among the MCU TV shows currently in early development for Disney+.

How many of those will become a reality is hard to say, though Blonde Phantom does appear to be taking shape with both Sydney Sweeney and Taylor Swift supposedly eyed for the title role.

Jeff Sneider also dropped some big news on The Hot Mic, claiming that "the Russos wanted [Avengers 5]." This has been backed up by @MyTimeToShineH who says that Marvel Studios turned down the filmmakers who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There could be any number of reasons for that, though their recent movies going way over budget may not have helped Joe and Anthony's cause.

Sneider also says that Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con will be "movie-centric," with their TV offerings likely saved for D23.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these MCU rumours in the comments section below.