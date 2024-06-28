BLACK PANTHER: Rumored Plans For The Hero Reveal That Shuri Will Pass The Mantle To [SPOILER]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced us to T'Challa's son, also called T'Challa, and a new report claims that he's next in line to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Before actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, the plan had been for him to take centre stage in a Black Panther sequel as T'Challa. 

Few details have been revealed, though we know the idea was for him to clash with Namor the Submariner while getting to know the son he'd only just discovered existed after vanishing during the Blip. Marvel Studios decided against recasting the role and instead had T'Challa die off-screen, with a reluctant Shuri inheriting the "Black Panther" mantle. 

While Letitia Wright is expected to reprise the role in upcoming MCU projects, it appears she's just keeping the suit warm for the next Black Panther.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "Shuri is still taking time for herself, as she is not interested in the slightest in being Queen of Wakanda. She is still keeping the mantle of Black Panther, BUT, I am hearing that she will eventually pass on the mantle to the one true successor of the throne of Wakanda, the young Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa."

"It is to my understanding that she, along with Okoye and Nakia, are raising this child so he can eventually take on the mantle and become the next ruler of Wakanda and Black Panther."

This development is one we expected after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but it's how Marvel Studios handles the transition which will now be interesting. The MCU's rumoured soft reboot would allow the new T'Challa to be aged up; otherwise, we'll have to wait this out in real-time and will potentially get a teenage Black Panther. 

For what it's worth, Perez adds, "[The] story they have planned with his son is absolutely lovely, and I quite frankly would love to see it unfold as they have planned."

Wright was recently asked about her MCU future and, despite playing coy, all but confirmed that she'll return to the role pretty soon. 

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." Wright started, clearly choosing her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

"There's a lot coming up," she then teased, likely referring to Avengers 5 (according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has yet to officially greenlight Black Panther 3).

How do you feel about T'Challa's son potentially picking up where his father left off? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/28/2024, 7:08 AM
Makes sense. Who else was gonna take the mantle M’Baku? 😂
I imagine the next film will feature time jumps in which we will see T’Challa’s son grow from a teenager into a young man who eventually becomes the blank panther.
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 7:14 AM
They could've also just recast to begin with instead of making a movie cashing in on the death of a real person.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 7:14 AM
That makes sense. I mean why introduce T'Challa II otherwise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 7:16 AM
User Comment Image

I mean , we pretty much knew this since the ending of Wakanda Forever…

It alllows them have their cake and eat it too in that they don’t have to recast Chadwick’s T Challa but can still have a version of T’Challa be the Black Panther eventually.

I could see a time jump having happened between WF and the next movie we see him in where he’s older or likely , we get him as an adult in the soft reboot post Secret Wars as has been speculated.

Either way I’m cool with it though I don’t mind Shuri being BP aswell , there’s precedent in the comics but moreso I like the character and the arc she had in the last one especially to be become it so if they keep it on her for a while aswell then im ok with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 7:18 AM
He might be too old by the time we get to it but I would still love Aldis Hodge as older Toussaint/T’Challa.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/28/2024, 7:20 AM
User Comment Image
Ryan
Ryan - 6/28/2024, 7:21 AM
I foresee Marvel Studios making their own original story and the comics copying it poorly.
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 7:25 AM
@Ryan - so they'll copy it accurately 🤣
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 7:25 AM
I wish they just recast TChalla

That being said, having Shuri be the placeholder Black Panther was the best choice they could've gone for. I was legitimately worried they were gonna make M'Baku the next Black Panther which would've been horrible and made no sense. Nakia and Okoye also wouldn't have worked as the Black Panther at all either
ZomZom
ZomZom - 6/28/2024, 7:34 AM
Big fat NO. So what? We have to wait ten plus years for this kid to grow in to the mantle, whilst in the meantime we're stuck with his weedy sister. Err nope.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/28/2024, 7:34 AM
Obviously. How is that even a rumour? That's pretty much a given. Just makes that Shuri was always gonna be the bridge.

Anyway, Secret Wars would be a good opportunity to bring in a T'Challa variant and have him stick around.

