BLACK PANTHER: Rumored Plans For The Hero Reveal That Shuri Will Pass The Mantle To [SPOILER]

Before actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, the plan had been for him to take centre stage in a Black Panther sequel as T'Challa.

Few details have been revealed, though we know the idea was for him to clash with Namor the Submariner while getting to know the son he'd only just discovered existed after vanishing during the Blip. Marvel Studios decided against recasting the role and instead had T'Challa die off-screen, with a reluctant Shuri inheriting the "Black Panther" mantle.

While Letitia Wright is expected to reprise the role in upcoming MCU projects, it appears she's just keeping the suit warm for the next Black Panther.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "Shuri is still taking time for herself, as she is not interested in the slightest in being Queen of Wakanda. She is still keeping the mantle of Black Panther, BUT, I am hearing that she will eventually pass on the mantle to the one true successor of the throne of Wakanda, the young Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa."

"It is to my understanding that she, along with Okoye and Nakia, are raising this child so he can eventually take on the mantle and become the next ruler of Wakanda and Black Panther."

This development is one we expected after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but it's how Marvel Studios handles the transition which will now be interesting. The MCU's rumoured soft reboot would allow the new T'Challa to be aged up; otherwise, we'll have to wait this out in real-time and will potentially get a teenage Black Panther.

For what it's worth, Perez adds, "[The] story they have planned with his son is absolutely lovely, and I quite frankly would love to see it unfold as they have planned."

Wright was recently asked about her MCU future and, despite playing coy, all but confirmed that she'll return to the role pretty soon.

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." Wright started, clearly choosing her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

"There's a lot coming up," she then teased, likely referring to Avengers 5 (according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has yet to officially greenlight Black Panther 3).

How do you feel about T'Challa's son potentially picking up where his father left off? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.