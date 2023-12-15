DC Studios' Boss James Gunn Clarifies Recent DCU Confusion; Says Elseworlds Titles Need To Be Exceptional
DC Studios' Boss James Gunn Clarifies Recent DCU Confusion; Says Elseworlds Titles Need To Be "Exceptional"
Waifuslayer - 12/15/2023, 12:36 PM
Siiiiiiiggghhhhhhhhhhh............
bobevanz - 12/15/2023, 12:37 PM
I'm most excited for X-Men '97 and Joker 2, the rest look mediocre and nostalgia bait
bobevanz - 12/15/2023, 12:39 PM
bobevanz - 12/15/2023, 12:40 PM
@bobevanz - correction The Penguin will also be great lol
RoberTiger - 12/15/2023, 12:53 PM
**crickets chirp**

@bobevanz : STOP ATTACKING ME FAN BOYS!!
AmazingFILMporg - 12/15/2023, 1:35 PM
@bobevanz -


Literally nobody is attacking you😂🤡
WhatIfRickJames - 12/15/2023, 12:41 PM
Who is we? Just Josh?
The1st - 12/15/2023, 1:03 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - oh, well dissociative journalism disorder is apparently a thing.

Insert Split meme..

(Here)
Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 12:43 PM
I Like the Deapool movies and all (first more than the second), but number one for me is...
dracula - 12/15/2023, 12:45 PM
A list i 102% agree with. With a 2% margin of error
thedrudo - 12/15/2023, 12:50 PM
There’s like three spelling errors in the Deadpool write up.
thedrudo - 12/15/2023, 12:55 PM
Am I the only one who thinks Venom is better than Let Their Be Carnage? That second one was so bad. First one has some major issues but it somehow worked better for me.
worcestershire - 12/15/2023, 12:58 PM
I mostly agree with this list
tmp3 - 12/15/2023, 1:00 PM
Joker’s the only thing moving the needle i fear. I want Penguin to be good… I just don’t know if it will. Everything else sounds a bit like nyquil though.
Big year for Wolverine… excited for the game. Less so on the movie. Somewhere in the middle for ‘97
FireandBlood - 12/15/2023, 1:11 PM
@tmp3 - It really is. I can take or leave the rest 🤷‍♂️
tmp3 - 12/15/2023, 1:26 PM
@FireandBlood - the gaga + musical aspect is just too interesting to pass up. It sounds so wild that I have no choice but to be in. Joaquin being a goat level actor certainly doesn’t hurt!
ModHaterSLADE - 12/15/2023, 1:03 PM
Penguin sounds like it'll be the gritty take on the Gotham Underground I wanted Gotham to be without the sillier elements. Hyped for it.
ShellHead - 12/15/2023, 1:05 PM
Deadpool 3 is going to reset a lot of wrongs next summer
mountainman - 12/15/2023, 1:05 PM
Deadpool 3, X-Men 97, Joker 2, and Penguin could all be interesting.

The rest are all skips for me.
Matador - 12/15/2023, 1:06 PM
Just Deadpool 3 for me.

DocSpock - 12/15/2023, 1:06 PM

I think Joker caught lightning in a bottle.

I doubt the sequel will do near half the box office.
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2023, 1:08 PM
@DocSpock - I'm expecting a fall off similar to MI dead reckoning this year. First movie was a one-trick pony anyway.
DocSpock - 12/15/2023, 1:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

I agree. I kinda smell poo on Joker number two.
DocSpock - 12/15/2023, 1:07 PM

For me, Deadpool 3 & Echo. Then see ya next year.
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2023, 1:07 PM
Big year for the Mutants between Deadpool 3 and X-men 97.
mountainman - 12/15/2023, 1:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Seeing this makes me realize how much I hated what Marvel told Capcom to cut out all mutant characters in MvCI.

X-Men v Street Fighter, X-Men Children of the Atom, the two Marvel fighting games and the first two MvC games are all such classics.
Baf - 12/15/2023, 1:12 PM
I get the feeling that the original X-Men costumes in D3 will only serve as a self-deprecating joke?
marvel72 - 12/15/2023, 1:28 PM
Deadpool 3
Joker 2
Penguin
X-Men 97
Venom 3

That's it,have very little interest in anything else.
grif - 12/15/2023, 1:41 PM
not interested in one single thing on this list


Nomis929 - 12/15/2023, 1:54 PM
@grif - LOL!!!!!!!

Never change, Grif.
Superheroking - 12/15/2023, 1:51 PM
Better tittle: Most anticipated cbm’s according to Josh

Not my list for sure
Superheroking - 12/15/2023, 1:53 PM
{frick} this list. And to make an article out of this like he’s some kind of authority lol.

Jackraow21 - 12/15/2023, 1:57 PM
Deadpool 3, X-men '97 and Venom 3 for me

