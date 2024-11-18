RUMOR: Noah Hawley Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Number Of Projects, Including YOUNG AVENGERS

Noah Hawley is someone fans have wanted to see involved in a major comic book property for quite a while, and a new rumor is claiming that the Fargo and Alien: Earth creator might just be lining up a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

According to Daniel Richtman, Hawley has met with the studio about potentially writing and directing "several projects," including the Young Avengers movie. The scooper also believes that Hawley was one of the filmmakers being looked at to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars prior to the Russo Brothers signing on.

This wouldn't be Hawley's first brush with the Marvel brand, as he previously worked on FX's X-Men adjacent Legion series. He was also attached to a solo Doctor Doom movie before the project was scrapped.

A Young Avengers film has yet to be officially announced, but we've had enough hints to be pretty confident that the Jr. team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will assemble in the MCU at some point.

In The Marvels, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Khan also mentions Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and it's probably safe to assume that Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (?) and America Chávez (Xochitl Gomez) will also be a part of the group. Other possibilities include Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and The Hulk's son Skaar, who was briefly introduced in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

According to a recent rumor from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the team was "going to be a mixture of YA & Champions," and he believes it's definitely going to be a "hefty line-up because there are a lot of candidates."

Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

Assuming Young Avengers is one of the projects Hawley has met with the studio about, do you think he'd be a good fit, or would you rather see him at the helm of a different movie?