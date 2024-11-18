RUMOR: Noah Hawley Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Number Of Projects, Including YOUNG AVENGERS

RUMOR: Noah Hawley Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Number Of Projects, Including YOUNG AVENGERS

Noah Hawley (Fargo, Alien: Earth) is rumored to have met with Marvel Studios about potentially writing and/or directing a number of projects, including Young Avengers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 18, 2024 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Noah Hawley is someone fans have wanted to see involved in a major comic book property for quite a while, and a new rumor is claiming that the Fargo and Alien: Earth creator might just be lining up a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

According to Daniel Richtman, Hawley has met with the studio about potentially writing and directing "several projects," including the Young Avengers movie. The scooper also believes that Hawley was one of the filmmakers being looked at to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars prior to the Russo Brothers signing on.

This wouldn't be Hawley's first brush with the Marvel brand, as he previously worked on FX's X-Men adjacent Legion series. He was also attached to a solo Doctor Doom movie before the project was scrapped.

A Young Avengers film has yet to be officially announced, but we've had enough hints to be pretty confident that the Jr. team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will assemble in the MCU at some point.

In The Marvels, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Khan also mentions Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and it's probably safe to assume that Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (?) and America Chávez (Xochitl Gomez) will also be a part of the group. Other possibilities include Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and The Hulk's son Skaar, who was briefly introduced in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

According to a recent rumor from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the team was "going to be a mixture of YA & Champions," and he believes it's definitely going to be a "hefty line-up because there are a lot of candidates."

Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

Assuming Young Avengers is one of the projects Hawley has met with the studio about, do you think he'd be a good fit, or would you rather see him at the helm of a different movie?

Kevin Feige On ETERNALS Sequel & Possibility Of The INHUMANS Making Their MCU Debut
Related:

Kevin Feige On ETERNALS Sequel & Possibility Of The INHUMANS Making Their MCU Debut
Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, Important X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige Shares Updates On BLADE, MCU's Miles Morales, "Important" X-MEN Plans, Scarlet Witch, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/18/2024, 9:37 PM

Get Hawley on an X-Men/New Mutants type project. Have him introduce Magik!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 9:41 PM
Interesting if true…

Given his work on Legion & Fargo from what I’ve seen , I don’t think he would be a good fit for Young Avengers (maybe if it was inspired by Kieron Gillen’s run but still wouldn’t be sure).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Him possibly having been up for Doomsday is intriguing since didn’t he pitch a Dr Doom film when the rights were at Fox?.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/18/2024, 10:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He sure did.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 9:46 PM
I honestly could see him do a New Mutants project or X Factor investigations.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If it’s an already existing MCU character , him doing Moon Knight season 2 could be really fascinating.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 11/18/2024, 9:49 PM
Three words.

Let. Hawley. Cook.



Fargo has been one of the best things on television on television since it started 10 years ago. More credit due to the fact that each season is pretty much standalone with its own storyline and characters, with only a teensy bit of overlap.

Give him the entire Mutant side of the universe. Let him create a bible filled with storylines. Some contained, some fitting in with the rest of the MCU and some integral to the MCU.

Films, series and special presentations, written, created or developed by him would be truly incredible
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/18/2024, 10:13 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/18/2024, 10:14 PM
Give him another obscure character like Legion, Dr. Druid comes to mind.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/18/2024, 10:27 PM
That last season of Fargo was absolutely horrendous. Guy is better suited for The Boys considering his propensity to inject personal politics into every project he does now
RolandD
RolandD - 11/18/2024, 10:40 PM
I would watch whatever he does.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder