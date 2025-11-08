The Two-Most Viewed Marvel Movies And TV Shows On Disney+ Have Been Revealed (And One Will Shock You)

The Two-Most Viewed Marvel Movies And TV Shows On Disney+ Have Been Revealed (And One Will Shock You)

There's a lot of Marvel content available to stream on Disney+, and the two most-viewed movies and TV shows have now been revealed. While one was to be expected, the other comes as a genuine surprise...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2025 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

When Disney+ launched in 2019, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were especially excited to finally access the Infinity Saga in one place. Since then, each new movie has been added to the streaming platform, along with a long list of live-action and animated series. 

All those MCU projects are a big draw for new and existing subscribers, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest movie to be added to the service. 

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know which two Marvel movies and TV shows attract the biggest audiences on Disney+. One of them may not surprise you (despite its mammoth runtime), but the other is something of a shocker. 

"Cartoons have always been key for Marvel getting fans while they are young and growing with them," writes the trade. "And pre-school show Spidey and His Amazing Friends is up there with Endgame as the two most-watched Marvel projects on Disney+."

Avengers: Endgame makes sense—even if it's just to rewatch that unforgettable Portals scene—but Spidey and His Amazing Friends beating the likes of X-Men '97, WandaVision, and Daredevil: Born Again is surprising. 

Still, the preschool series is clearly pulling in a lot of young fans, something which bodes well for Disney+ ultimately helping to create a new generation of Marvel fans. The animated wall-crawler has a noteworthy presence on the streamer, thanks to shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Talking in the Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine documentary, which hit Disney+ last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed how Logan influenced the end of Robert Downey Jr.'s time as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"I had always been very vocal with Hugh that he had one of the best endings of any fictional character ever," Feige explained. "And I told him that is so amazing, what he was able to accomplish in Logan."

"That's what we were striving for with Robert Downey Jr. in Endgame, is to give this incredible, iconic fictional character an amazing ending," he added. While his time as Tony Stark is over, Downey will return to the MCU next December in Avengers: Doomsday, another movie that's bound to be a big attraction when it's eventually on Disney+. 

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

For a time, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever released with $2.799 billion at the worldwide box office. However, Avatar's re-release during the pandemic saw that return to the top spot. 

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/8/2025, 6:11 AM
Why would anyone be shocked? I used to record the OG SAHAF on VHS and then wear the tape out rewatching it. And I'm on this site 40 years later. Marvel has always been on point with getting fans for life. Now complain
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/8/2025, 6:41 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Yeh, depends on the metric for most watched a lot, one series with 6 episodes aimed mainly at older teens thru adult may get the most viewers (ie ignoring how much or how many times each person watches it) but a series with 30 episodes aimed towards under 13's is going to get a ton more hours with far fewer watching it as the youngest demo's will watch on a loop all day long every day for weeks given half a chance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/8/2025, 6:21 AM
Well , that is surprising but pleasantly so since it means that hopefully future Marvel and perhaps superhero fans in general are being made by Spidey & his Amazing Friends which is a good thing imo.

Also I know some aren’t fans or find it to be inferior to Infinity War but EG still remains one of my most favorite theatrical experiences and a truly satisfying movie in its own right imo!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/8/2025, 6:59 AM
What a huge waste of time and money those D+ shows were. Just awful

