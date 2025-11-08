The Two-Most Viewed Marvel Movies And TV Shows On Disney+ Have Been Revealed (And One Will Shock You)

When Disney+ launched in 2019, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were especially excited to finally access the Infinity Saga in one place. Since then, each new movie has been added to the streaming platform, along with a long list of live-action and animated series.

All those MCU projects are a big draw for new and existing subscribers, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest movie to be added to the service.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know which two Marvel movies and TV shows attract the biggest audiences on Disney+. One of them may not surprise you (despite its mammoth runtime), but the other is something of a shocker.

"Cartoons have always been key for Marvel getting fans while they are young and growing with them," writes the trade. "And pre-school show Spidey and His Amazing Friends is up there with Endgame as the two most-watched Marvel projects on Disney+."

Avengers: Endgame makes sense—even if it's just to rewatch that unforgettable Portals scene—but Spidey and His Amazing Friends beating the likes of X-Men '97, WandaVision, and Daredevil: Born Again is surprising.

Still, the preschool series is clearly pulling in a lot of young fans, something which bodes well for Disney+ ultimately helping to create a new generation of Marvel fans. The animated wall-crawler has a noteworthy presence on the streamer, thanks to shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Talking in the Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine documentary, which hit Disney+ last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed how Logan influenced the end of Robert Downey Jr.'s time as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"I had always been very vocal with Hugh that he had one of the best endings of any fictional character ever," Feige explained. "And I told him that is so amazing, what he was able to accomplish in Logan."

"That's what we were striving for with Robert Downey Jr. in Endgame, is to give this incredible, iconic fictional character an amazing ending," he added. While his time as Tony Stark is over, Downey will return to the MCU next December in Avengers: Doomsday, another movie that's bound to be a big attraction when it's eventually on Disney+.

