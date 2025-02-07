X-MEN: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Tom Glynn-Carney Rumored To Have Met With Marvel For Potential Role

The X-Men rumors continue to swirl, and we can now add another name to the list of potential actors Marvel Studios is said to be looking at to fill out the MCU's roster of mutant heroes.

Though we don't have a specific character for this one, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has heard that House of the Dragon star Tom Glynn-Carney is someone the studio "likes" for an undisclosed role.

Apparently, Glynn-Carney - who plays King Aegon Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series - took a meeting that "went well," but we don't have much more to go on for the time being.

Assuming Glynn-Carney is being considered for a part in the X-Men movie, who would the 30-year-old Brit be best suited to play? There are obviously a number of possibilities, and we're still not sure which characters will make up the team.

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, Marvel does seem to be making moves on this project behind-the-scenes. No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde.

Earlier today, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto.

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

As for when we might finally see this long-awaited X-Men reboot, Sneider's co-host Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.