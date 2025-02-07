X-MEN: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Tom Glynn-Carney Rumored To Have Met With Marvel For Potential Role

Another X-Men casting rumor here, though we can't tell you a specific character he could be up for. Apparently, Marvel "likes" House of the Dragon star Tom Glynn-Carney for a potential role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The X-Men rumors continue to swirl, and we can now add another name to the list of potential actors Marvel Studios is said to be looking at to fill out the MCU's roster of mutant heroes.

Though we don't have a specific character for this one, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has heard that House of the Dragon star Tom Glynn-Carney is someone the studio "likes" for an undisclosed role.

Apparently, Glynn-Carney - who plays King Aegon Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series - took a meeting that "went well," but we don't have much more to go on for the time being.

Assuming Glynn-Carney is being considered for a part in the X-Men movie, who would the 30-year-old Brit be best suited to play? There are obviously a number of possibilities, and we're still not sure which characters will make up the team.

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, Marvel does seem to be making moves on this project behind-the-scenes. No director is attached (that we know of), but the amount of casting rumors from various reliable sources doing the rounds would seem to indicate that the studio is quietly assembling its new line-up.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, and Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde.

Earlier today, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto. 

Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

As for when we might finally see this long-awaited X-Men reboot, Sneider's co-host Rocha believes that the "big unspoken secret in Hollywood" is that the movie will release 2-3 months after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Sneider agrees that the film will likely hit theaters that year, but feels it will be more like 5-6 months after Secret Wars.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/7/2025, 10:21 AM
"X-MEN: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON"

....I'd Watch that....Lmfaooooo!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/7/2025, 10:22 AM
@BlackStar25 - Yeah, i thought i'd seen every X-Men movie but i guess I'm way out of the loop on this one.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/7/2025, 10:42 AM
@BlackStar25 - X-Men reboot going to be Lockheed centric!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 10:21 AM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/7/2025, 10:22 AM
Nightmare for Dr. Strange 3.
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/7/2025, 10:24 AM
He plays a good jerk in HOTD, so maybe someone from the brotherhood?

Looks like a Pyro.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/7/2025, 10:26 AM
Not Cyclops. Please, not Cyclops. Pyro sounded good.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/7/2025, 11:10 AM
@JacobsLadder - First glance, first one that jumped into my head was Angel cos that face fits someone called Warren Worthington III.

As an aside, my eldest went to school with him when he was at Pendleton Sixth Form College as she was studying Musical Theatre too at the same time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 10:29 AM
If true then it was likely just a general meeting that Marvel likes to take with actors to see if they would be interested and see what character they would best fit…

If it is X-Men then how about Angel?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/7/2025, 11:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Snap, my first thought too
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/7/2025, 10:30 AM
Pyro or Toad
FlyShawn
FlyShawn - 2/7/2025, 10:31 AM
He can play Toad(X Men: Evolution version) User Comment Image

Or Morph from X Men 97
User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 2/7/2025, 10:45 AM
@FlyShawn - no slight towards him, but he actually kind of looks like a toad so that would totally work lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 10:52 AM
@RedFury - Ngl , I thought the same thing and considered him for Toad.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 2/7/2025, 11:03 AM
@TheVisionary25 - btw, have you ever considered creating some casting articles for this site? I know Josh tends to do his lists - but you're always knocking it out of the park with your casting suggestions. I think it would be a good addition to this community if you tossed something out there as well.

Just some food for thought!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/7/2025, 10:42 AM

Yeah, I can see him as Pyro.

I still haven't gotten around to watching the GoT prequel show yet. I'll probably watch it this Summer when I am out of everything else to watch.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 2/7/2025, 10:44 AM
@DocSpock - Im a fan. Worth watching for sure.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@Shivermetimbers -

Hmmmm. I may try episode 1 today and see what happens.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 2/7/2025, 10:47 AM
Human Torch?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/7/2025, 11:01 AM
Tony Stark.

