FRANKENSTEIN Character Posters Reveal New Look At Jacob Elordi's Monster And The Rest Of The Main Cast

Netflix finally released a new look at Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein last week via a second trailer focusing on Jacob Elordi's Monster, and the streamer has now unveiled a series of character posters spotlighting the classic tale's tragic Creature along with the rest of the movie's main cast.

In addition to The Creature and Oscar Isaac as the titular scientist, the banners feature Mia Goth as Elizabeth Harlander (a change from the novel's Lavenza), Felix Kammerer as Victor's brother, William Frankenstein, and Christoph Waltz as Heinrich Harlander.

“To me, [the message] is to reconnect emotionally to the idea of the power of forgiveness and acceptance — which is absolutely … a very scarce material right now,” del Toro explained to Variety. “It’s not a blockbuster — a preconceived notion. It’s not a franchise. It’s something that it speaks very directly and autobiographically, unfortunately to me and many in the past.”

Del Toro recently announced that he will screen the movie in IMAX followed by a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on October 31. For the day that's in it, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from del Toro's filmography.

Though the initial response to Frankenstein was somewhat mixed, full reviews have definitely leaned more on the positive side, and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has now risen to 81% based on 96 verdicts.

Check out the new posters below, along with the latest trailer.

Oscar Isaac. Victor Frankenstein.



Jacob Elordi. The Creature.



Mia Goth. Elizabeth Harlander.



Felix Kammerer. William Frankenstein.



Christoph Waltz. Heinrich Harlander.



Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.