FRANKENSTEIN: New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Adaptation Fully Unveils Jacob Elordi's Monster

"If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage."

Spooky season is upon us, and Netflix (via FearHQ.com) has released a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. While the first teaser played out from the perspective of Oscar Isaac's titular scientist, this latest preview shifts focus to Jacob Elordi as his tragic creation.

We've had a few teasing glimpses of the Monster (yesterday's poster gave us a pretty good idea of the character design), but here we see the Euphoria star's take on the vengeful "creature" in all his chilling glory, as he sets about making good on his promise to make Victor's life hell for bringing him into the world.

Del Toro previously confirmed that this version of the creature will not be the nightmarish, stitched-together monstrosity we've seen in so many other adaptations, but a “staggeringly beautiful" creation more akin to how the character is described in Mary Shelley's novel.

“Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon, and if he’s been dreaming about this creature for all his life, he’s going to nail it,” the filmmaker explained to EW. “It looks like a newborn, alabaster creature. The scars are beautiful and almost aerodynamic.”

"One of the things I thought needed the most intelligence, emotionally, was to track the evolution of the creature," he added. "He said something to me that was touching and real: 'This creature is more me than me. And people don't know that, and I'm going to be able to be myself through this.' He brought a truth to this performance that's really something to behold."

Check out the new trailer below along with some concept art, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Jacob Elordi steps into the role of The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s FRANKENSTEIN — a bold reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless classic.



Here’s the first full look at his character. https://t.co/L0A5HUwKGp pic.twitter.com/lgHkKD0kCX — POVcinema (@moviesPOV) October 1, 2025

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.