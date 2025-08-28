Maggie Gyllenhaal's THE BRIDE! Officially Rated R For "Strong/Bloody Violent Content, Sexual Content/Nudity"

Though we don't have word on a trailer just yet, Maggie Gyllenhaal's long-awaited take on The Bride of Frankenstein has been given an official R rating by the MPAA...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025
Source: Via FearHQ.com

In addition to Guillermo del Toro's Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic, a very different take on The Bride! of Frankenstein is coming our way next year.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's long-awaited movie now been given an official R-rating for "strong/bloody violent content, sexual content/nudity and language."

The first trailer for The Bride!, which stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Jake Gyllenhaal, debuted during CinemaCon earlier this year, but has yet to be released online.

Gyllenhaal (Maggie) took to Instagram to share the first production stills from the film last year, giving us a glimpse of Bale (The Dark Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder) as Frankenstein's Monster, and Buckley (Men, Wicked Little Letters) as the misunderstood creature's titular Bride.

We first heard about this project back in 2022 when it was being developed for Netflix, but a follow-up report indicated that the film had been shelved shortly after the Hollywood strikes got underway, and was being shopped elsewhere. More recently, we'd learn that Warner Bros. had acquired The Bride!, which is now set for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026.

Gyllenhaal directs after garnering acclaim for her debut feature, The Lost Daughter. Penélope Cruz (Vanilla Sky, Zoolander 2), Peter Saragaard (Green Lantern, The Batman) Annette Bening (American Beauty, Nyad) and Julianne Hough (Footloose, Dirty Grandpa) are also part of the cast, but no details on their roles have been disclosed.

This take on the story "sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

Check out the images below along with some set photos.

The original Bride of Frankenstein was helmed by James Whale, and was a direct sequel to 1931's Frankenstein. The plot focused on Henry Frankenstein's (Colin Clive) mentor Doctor Septimus Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger), who convinces Henry to assist him in creating a Bride for the Monster (Boris Karloff). Henry is wary of giving life to another potentially murderous creature, but is blackmailed and threatened by Dr. Pretorius and the monster, leading to the creation of the titular character (portrayed by Elsa Lanchester, who also appeared in the film as Mary Shelley).

Are you looking forward to The Bride!? Drop us a comment down below.

Oscar Isaac's FRANKENSTEIN Gives Life To Jacob Elordi's Monster In First Trailer For Del Toro's Adaptation
