WOLF MAN: A Closer Look At The Werewolf Has Been Revealed - But Is This The Official Movie Monster Design?

Yesterday, we got our first look at what was believed to be the new Wolfman design for Universal and Blumhouse's upcoming reboot (titled Wolf Man), with an actor donning a monster costume to jump out at passers-by at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights takeover attraction.

The reveal was met with a decidedly mixed response (and we're probably being kind there) from fans, most of whom felt that the titular lycanthrope looked more like some kind of mutant hillbilly from the Wrong Turn movies than an actual werewolf.

There was speculation that this might simply be a guy in a thrown-together outfit and not indicative of the Wolfman's official look, but insider Daniel Richtman believes this is indeed how the creature will be depicted in the movie - though it is said to "look slightly better in the actual film."

It's certainly... a choice! But we're sure it will look at lot better in the movie, and, at the very least, they are trying something different (whether it pays off remains to be seen).

Have a look at some close-up shots of the Wolfman below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Unfortunately, I’ve confirmed that this IS the design, but it looks slightly better in the actual film. https://t.co/Lmj4WVwckQ — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 5, 2024 A better look at the Wolfman in Leigh Whannell’s ‘WOLF MAN’. @DanielRPK has confirmed that this will be the final design, but will look slightly better in the film.



📸: @thecalibae pic.twitter.com/22zL5Y6qKS — Screen JunkieXL (@nineralex) September 5, 2024

Original star Ryan Gosling parted ways with the project back in December, with Christopher Abbott (Girls, Poor Things) taking over as the lead. Not only that, but Invisible Man helmer Leigh Whannell - who was originally attached to direct - is now back on board after his replacement, Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance, followed Gosling out the door.

No reason was given for the shake-ups, but with hardly any movement on the project for such a long time, we had assumed that scheduling became an issue. However, a follow-up report indicated that Gosling may have wanted more creative input in the direction of the story/character than the studio was comfortable with.

Wolf Man was recently given an official release date, and is set to howl into theaters on January 17, 2025.

Ozark's Julia Garner will play the female lead.

It sounds like this version of the film is still working off the script by Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, but there have been some story changes.

The original premise was said to be a modern-day retelling of the classic tale, and was described as being "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist." Gosling would have played an anchorman who is bitten by a werewolf and embarks in some carnivorous lunar activities of his own.

Now, the plot will focus on "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator."

The "Dark Universe" may be no more, but Universal is still hoping to follow up the success of The Invisible Man with an entire series of films based on the classic monsters. Along with Wolf Man, the likes of Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, and Paul Feig's Dark Army are also said to be in development.