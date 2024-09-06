WOLF MAN: A Closer Look At The Werewolf Has Been Revealed - But Is This The Official Movie Monster Design?

WOLF MAN: A Closer Look At The Werewolf Has Been Revealed - But Is This The Official Movie Monster Design?

Following yesterday's footage of an actor in a werewolf costume performing at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights attraction, we have a closer look at the Wolf Man...

Sep 06, 2024
Yesterday, we got our first look at what was believed to be the new Wolfman design for Universal and Blumhouse's upcoming reboot (titled Wolf Man), with an actor donning a monster costume to jump out at passers-by at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights takeover attraction.

The reveal was met with a decidedly mixed response (and we're probably being kind there) from fans, most of whom felt that the titular lycanthrope looked more like some kind of mutant hillbilly from the Wrong Turn movies than an actual werewolf.

There was speculation that this might simply be a guy in a thrown-together outfit and not indicative of the Wolfman's official look, but insider Daniel Richtman believes this is indeed how the creature will be depicted in the movie - though it is said to "look slightly better in the actual film."

It's certainly... a choice! But we're sure it will look at lot better in the movie, and, at the very least, they are trying something different (whether it pays off remains to be seen).

Have a look at some close-up shots of the Wolfman below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Original star Ryan Gosling parted ways with the project back in December, with Christopher Abbott (Girls, Poor Things) taking over as the lead. Not only that, but Invisible Man helmer Leigh Whannell - who was originally attached to direct - is now back on board after his replacement, Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance, followed Gosling out the door.

No reason was given for the shake-ups, but with hardly any movement on the project for such a long time, we had assumed that scheduling became an issue. However, a follow-up report indicated that Gosling may have wanted more creative input in the direction of the story/character than the studio was comfortable with.

Wolf Man was recently given an official release date, and is set to howl into theaters on January 17, 2025.

Ozark's Julia Garner will play the female lead.

It sounds like this version of the film is still working off the script by Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, but there have been some story changes.

The original premise was said to be a modern-day retelling of the classic tale, and was described as being "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist." Gosling would have played an anchorman who is bitten by a werewolf and embarks in some carnivorous lunar activities of his own.

Now, the plot will focus on "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator."

The "Dark Universe" may be no more, but Universal is still hoping to follow up the success of The Invisible Man with an entire series of films based on the classic monsters. Along with Wolf Man, the likes of Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, and Paul Feig's Dark Army are also said to be in development.

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/6/2024, 10:10 AM
Ugh. Releasing in 6 weeks and nary a trailer to be seen?

But the website gives it a January 17, 2025 release which is even more damning.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/6/2024, 10:13 AM
@Dotanuki - Sorry, old release date... it was indeed pushed to 2025.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 9/6/2024, 10:19 AM
@Dotanuki - I trust Leigh Whannell. Invisible Man was fantastic and I didn't like the idea that it was a body suit. It released in February and that used to mean the movie was a dud or the studio had little faith in it.

This design is terrible, but if he can craft a genuinely good movie, then this is an unfortunate aspect of it.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 10:11 AM
Did Hoggle from Labrynth get bitten by the werewolf?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/6/2024, 10:22 AM
@mountainman - That’s perfect. As soon as a read it, I saw it.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 10:38 AM
@PatientXero - When they posted the first image the other day, I was trying to figure out who it reminded me of. There are probably other 80’s weird characters that may look more like this thing, but Hoggle is close enough.
ComicBookManBoy
ComicBookManBoy - 9/6/2024, 10:14 AM
This is objectively terrible.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/6/2024, 10:54 AM
@ComicBookManBoy - fire the design team like yesterday
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/6/2024, 10:15 AM
Nope, he looks nothing like a werewolf. Looks like ASM2 Goblin, Lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/6/2024, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/6/2024, 10:17 AM
okay, they've insured this movie will flop hard. Stupid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 10:21 AM
User Comment Image

Definitely feels like it’s homaging the classic old school humanoid design while being it’s own thing.

I can understand the divisiveness though since it doesn’t seem very “Wolfy”.

Anyway , I still wish we got Gosling’s Nightcrawler-esque take on the character over this…

However, i like Leigh Whannell’s work on Upgrade & The Invisible Man so cautiously optimistic about this.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/6/2024, 10:22 AM
I believe there is more Toit than what we are seeing here
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 10:39 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Most likely, but it’s still an odd thing to be the first imagery from the movie shown to the public. This could be the proto wolf man, it could be some other create, we don’t know. But it does look terrible and it’s all we have to go on right now.
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 9/6/2024, 10:23 AM
Hopefully this isn't the final transformation? And there's a twist on top of the twist?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/6/2024, 10:24 AM
User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/6/2024, 10:25 AM
John Carpenter’s The Thing is the peak of practical effects. It’s also my favorite movie of all time. I’m glad they’re trying to go more practical with the look, but this ain’t it. It really does just look like a super inbred hillbilly. Like “oh that’s Keith. We keep him in the shed. Don’t get too close now, he bites”.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/6/2024, 10:39 AM
@PatientXero - this
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 10:40 AM
@PatientXero - The American Werewolf in London design still holds up all these years later too.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/6/2024, 11:07 AM
@PatientXero - hats off! Agreed about the thing. The peak of practical effects, and one of the best sci-fi horror movies ever made
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 9/6/2024, 10:26 AM
The design could work in a comedy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/6/2024, 10:34 AM
But...Where is the "Werewolf" part in his design?

He just look like Gusto after A Lion's lost.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/6/2024, 10:35 AM
Nicholson looked better in Wolf (underrated movie btw).
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/6/2024, 10:41 AM
@DudeGuy - I love that movie, every time it comes from TV I watch it just for nostalgia
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/6/2024, 10:43 AM
@DudeGuy - Also one of James Spader's best 'snivelling, back-stabbing SOB' roles.
grif
grif - 9/6/2024, 11:19 AM
@DudeGuy - damn good movie. love the ending
Forthas
Forthas - 9/6/2024, 10:38 AM
Still looks bad.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/6/2024, 10:42 AM
If they are going for more old school Universal Horror vibe, a "hairy guy" is somewhat more in that style than the more popular "giant wolf walking on two legs" design.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

But, yeah, it really does look more like a killer redneck than anything. Personally, the 2010 remake, whatever other flaws you can name from it, really nailed the balance between "classic" and "modernized", when it comes to how the werewolf looked.

User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/6/2024, 10:45 AM
@FinnishDude - Lon Chaney Jr. and the 2010 versions are my two favorites. I honestly would have enjoyed to see more of that iteration. I would’ve been all about a Frankenstein meets the Wolfman type of movie with that version of the Wolfman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 11:06 AM
@FinnishDude - probably my favorite Wolfman design
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/6/2024, 11:14 AM
@FinnishDude - las tone look better
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/6/2024, 10:46 AM
This is bad...
Can never top Jack Pierce's design with Lon Chaney Jr.
Rick Baker came close with Benicio del Toro.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/6/2024, 10:47 AM
"BAD. You know it."

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 9/6/2024, 10:51 AM
Del Toro Wolf Man is the best looking wolf man in cinema history.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/6/2024, 11:05 AM
@Order66 -

tragically underrated film.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 9/6/2024, 10:56 AM
Lol this looks like a fun time
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/6/2024, 10:57 AM
Looks fkn stupid
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2024, 11:04 AM

Wouldn't it be great if this a total fake out, and they reveal the actual great look of the wolfman a week before the first trailer comes out?

What an awesome stunt that would be.

Unless that is what the character will actually look like. In that case, they should be executed.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/6/2024, 11:24 AM
@DocSpock - one can only hope, lol.
Havenless
Havenless - 9/6/2024, 11:09 AM
“Are you crazy? Is that your problem?”
1 2

