WOLF MAN: First Official Trailer For Leigh Whannell's Horror Reboot Howls Online

Likely as a response to the backlash our recent first look at the titular werewolf via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights received, Blumhouse has released the first official teaser trailer for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man.

While the trailer mostly keeps the beast under wraps aside from a few shadowy shots, we do get a couple of very quick glimpses of the creature running through the forest, and another through a rifle scope.

It's quite blurry and difficult to make out too many details, but based on what we do see, it does look like the display costume was indeed influenced by the movie monster.

At any rate, this is a very effective teaser, and should garner some more positive feedback from horror fans.

Check out the trailer along with a poster and a lengthy synopsis, and let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell & Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters next January.