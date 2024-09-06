WOLF MAN: First Official Trailer For Leigh Whannell's Horror Reboot Howls Online

It seems Universal is attempting some damage control after those recent leaks by releasing the first official teaser trailer and poster for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 06, 2024
Likely as a response to the backlash our recent first look at the titular werewolf via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights received, Blumhouse has released the first official teaser trailer for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man.

While the trailer mostly keeps the beast under wraps aside from a few shadowy shots, we do get a couple of very quick glimpses of the creature running through the forest, and another through a rifle scope.

It's quite blurry and difficult to make out too many details, but based on what we do see, it does look like the display costume was indeed influenced by the movie monster.

At any rate, this is a very effective teaser, and should garner some more positive feedback from horror fans.

Check out the trailer along with a poster and a lengthy synopsis, and let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell & Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters next January.

BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 9/6/2024, 1:13 PM
So they went the "More man then wolf" Wolfman....
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/6/2024, 1:44 PM
@BraxtonHicks - Which conceptualy speaking I don't have a problem with, going more on an extension of being rabid bringing out animalistic traits and relatively minor physical transformation than the whole switching between Wolf and Human form during a full moon for a Wolfman thing I think is fair enough if well crafted for a horror film.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/6/2024, 1:47 PM
@BraxtonHicks -

Nah way this isn't the Wolfman, it's the guardian of the bridge of death from Monty Python and the Holy Grail

User Comment Image
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/6/2024, 2:22 PM
@TrentCrimm - LOL
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/6/2024, 1:14 PM
Any bets it's not an actual "wolfman" but like some rabbid guy or odd twist to explain the new look?

Still looking forward to this!
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/6/2024, 1:51 PM
@EZBeast -

They went for a grounded take with The Invisible Man so I wouldn't be surprised to see it go a similar route with this movie.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/6/2024, 1:16 PM
Howl?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/6/2024, 1:17 PM
Uh...okay.


Anyway, the MCU shold do a Man-Wolf movie when he was a space pirate.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/6/2024, 1:24 PM
@Nomis929 - I’d rather see Captain Wolfmurika

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/6/2024, 1:49 PM
@slickrickdesigns - HELLS YEAH! Now you talkin'!!!

User Comment Image
MarioT1000
MarioT1000 - 9/6/2024, 1:55 PM
@Nomis929 - 😂 but god forbid it’s a black guy in the suit

Not my Captain America 😂
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 1:56 PM
@Nomis929 - I had this comic lol. Probably still at my Grandmothers crib.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/6/2024, 1:20 PM
Nice teaser
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/6/2024, 1:22 PM
Looks like there’s more than one “Wolfman”

From this trailer, and the leaked pictures - there’s an old man Wolfman. And a bald Wolfman.

Could be a cool premise of a Dad moving his family out to the woods, only to end up fighting off multiple Wolfmen, only to become one himself, ending ultimately with him having to protect his family from himself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 1:27 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - there’s definitely atleast 2 (including the lead) going by the synopsis.

Would be interesting to see the differences between the 2 if any.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/6/2024, 1:23 PM
I'm not feeling this. But then again, I guess it's a different take on character. I'll watch it anyway.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/6/2024, 1:24 PM
Decent teaser. I will definitely check this out, regardless of how faithful it is to the original or what the design of the creature is
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/6/2024, 2:14 PM
@Izaizaiza - Thats how I feel too. I expected it to be very cheesy, but this looks a lot better than I expected and will most likely see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 1:25 PM
Decent teaser imo , I especially liked the beginning which symbolized predator & prey!!.

Going by the synopsis , I have a feeling that the original creature that attacks them is Blake’s dad who perhaps was also bitten by something else and then does the same to his son thus continuing the cycle.

Another theory is that it could be a family curse and Blake’s transformation is coincidentally just starting to happen alongside this chaos.

Anyway , i like Leigh Whannell’s work on Upgrade & The Invisible Man so optimistic about this!!.
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/6/2024, 1:26 PM
Probably would've made money if they didn't show that terrible Wolfman. That alone will probably make this a bomb
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 1:28 PM
@Steel86 - I don’t think people have seen that as much as you think they have or care as much as you think they do about it

If they see the trailers and like them then they’ll check it out.
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/6/2024, 2:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe but the horror community is pretty big and as curious as comicbook fans and search out info. Not to mention Wolfman is a classic and not just another scary movie. We shall see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 2:15 PM
@Steel86 - perhaps but I think the GA will make up the audience more bit as you said , we’ll see.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/6/2024, 1:28 PM
Watch you’ll find out the little girls mommy will be divorcing the father which activates his wolf transformation and he was born with this power and you’ll find out the little girl is already part Wolf like her daddy.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/6/2024, 1:28 PM
The Blumhouse Invisible Man flick was good, so I'm cautiously optimistic about this one.
SPQR
SPQR - 9/6/2024, 1:31 PM
So, it's about a wild man wantin' his moonshine.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/6/2024, 1:33 PM
Its interesting. Obviously its a concept that is hard to just enjoy since its been done to death. Seems more like a film that requires just shutting your brain off and enjoying it for what it is. Especially with the concept of TWO Wolfmen.

Teaser was pretty good.

Something tells me that Wolf Man design posted earlier is not the one we think it is. Its probably the main character's father who is also a Wolf Man.
Idk why but anytime I see a Man Wolf, I immediately think of Rick Baker. Always tremendous work with Lycanthropes, but aside from the obvious choice of An American Werewolf in London, one of my other favorites he has done was Michael Jackson's Man Wolf from Thriller.

User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/6/2024, 1:40 PM
I enjoyed the Invisivle Man more than I thought. So I’m locked in for this. Living the setting and tone.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 9/6/2024, 1:40 PM
Welp…

That teaser trailer basically confirmed it.

Studio is scared sh*tless over their WOLFMAN DESIGN

Studio had 24 hours to absorb the mostly negative feedback of the Wolfman design and craft a trailer in response and what was their response?

Not to show the Wolfman at all.

That a pretty straightforward message.
hainesy
hainesy - 9/6/2024, 1:44 PM
There is only one Wolfman:

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 1:58 PM
@hainesy - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 1:50 PM
We got the Leigh Whannell signature camera tilt in the trailer lol…

The man loves doing that!!.

User Comment Image
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 9/6/2024, 1:57 PM
Upgrade and Invisible Man were both bangers, so I have no doubts that Whannell will deliver.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 1:58 PM
Semi off topic, i sure hope Marvel gets the look of Wolfsbane down. The New Mutants movie just had her as a full wolf, which is comic accurate, but I don’t remember her in the wolf/human form in it. Rahne is such a great character.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/6/2024, 2:08 PM
Anyone else suddenly having problems with this site showing images and gifs? Pretty sure I did something wrong to my internet, but I don't know what.
grif
grif - 9/6/2024, 2:23 PM
blumhouse. thats good. keep the budget down. like way down. its just a wolfman movie

