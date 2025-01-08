WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS

WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS

Universal Pictures has decided not to keep the Wolf Man under wraps any longer, officially unveiling Christopher Abbott's werewolf transformation in a new clip...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Possibly as a response to the recent leaks and/or an attempt to build more hype and excitement in the run-up to the movie's release later this month, Universal has shared a clip from Wolf Man which spotlights pretty much the entire transformation Blake (Christopher Abbott) will undergo in the final act.

Previous trailers and TV spots have only shown brief glimpses of the titular beast, but we get a great look at the creature design here as Blake changes into a human/animal hybrid that's definitely more man than wolf.

There's still a chance this isn't the Wolfman's final form, but it looks like Blake is going to spend quite a bit of time as this reimagined take on the classic monster.

If you'd rather not know how the werewolf is going to look before seeing the movie, here's your spoiler warning.

Check out the clip below, along with the positive first reactions that landed yesterday.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters on January 25th.

WOLF MAN First Reactions Hail Leigh Whannell's Reboot As Gruesome, Terrifying And Surprisngly Emotional
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 8:49 AM
no, the suit still looks like shit.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 8:50 AM
I get the idea of trying something different but it just looks like they wanted to save as much money as possible so they went with a 30% werewolf
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/8/2025, 8:51 AM
I actually think this looks decent. I'd prefer if he looked more wolf-like, but it's a lot better than the hillbilly mutant we saw in the theme park.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 1/8/2025, 8:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - I think that’s the one that scratches or bites him in the beginning when they crash the car
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/8/2025, 9:59 AM
@MarkCassidy - agreed. This clip made me feel a lot better about the film
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 1/8/2025, 8:56 AM
I don’t love it but I can see what they are going for. I’d rather they went full Wolfman like the 2010 movie
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 1/8/2025, 9:49 AM
@Ha1frican - what were they going for? I can’t see it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/8/2025, 9:01 AM
The suit looks terrible. This movie looks terrible. If they had confidence they wouldn't release this in January
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/8/2025, 10:09 AM
@bobevanz - January is the Wolf Moon... They may have been being a bit cheeky
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/8/2025, 9:07 AM
Reminds me of Henry Hull's makeup FX in "Werewolf of London" (1935)

Gusto was there on the opening night.

User Comment Image
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/8/2025, 10:10 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I liked the makeup in that one so that's kind of comforting to hear
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2025, 9:08 AM
Looks more Lon Cheney than the Howling. I don't hate it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 9:18 AM
I honestly like it…

It feels reminiscent of not just the original Wolfman design but others I have seen aswell while also being its own thing.

User Comment Image

Anyway some grisly stuff in that transformation such as the nails falling off or him opening up his own jaw but then again , I tend to be more squeamish lol.

Looking forward to this since it still seems like it could be good imo!!.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 1/8/2025, 9:23 AM
Rock Baker GOAT
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/8/2025, 9:23 AM
“Dune Pt. 2” Helmer On Oscars Score Snub
https://www.darkhorizons.com/dune-pt-2-helmer-on-score-oscars-snub/
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/8/2025, 9:25 AM
I hope this is not his final form. Although i dig this classic traditional transformation. It looked so real but i hope we get to see more of final form in the third act.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/8/2025, 9:26 AM
I love that this girls career has taken off. I want to see if she can shake off the Ozark persona. I still just see her like that potty mouthed redneck chick. But I can tell she's a great actess
As silver surfer she will have to take on a completely different acting style to make it believable
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 9:32 AM
@Vigor - very interested to see her take on Shalla Bal/The Silver Surfer.

I saw a bit of her show “ Inventing Anna” since someone else in my family was watching it and she seemed good in that too

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/8/2025, 10:04 AM
User Comment Image

