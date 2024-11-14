WOLF MAN: The Beast Is Unleashed In Hair-Raising New Trailer For Leigh Whannell's Reboot

We're now just over two months away from the release of The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man reboot, and Universal Pictures UK (via FearHQ.com) has debuted an international trailer featuring quite a bit of new footage.

Our first look at what was assumed to be the titular Wolf Man via an actor in a costume at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights was met with a lot of backlash, but the first teaser did suggest that this will be the creature responsible for the initial attack, leaving Christopher Abbott's Blake to change into a different beast altogether.

The recent full trailer confirmed that the movie will indeed feature another werewolf, and we catch a new glimpse of the monster (he appears to be more bald than we were expecting!) charging through the trees on all fours in this latest teaser.

The trailer begins with Blake, Charlotte and their daughter Ginger narrowly escaping an attack from a mysterious creature after an accident leaves their car hanging precariously from a tree. The trio manage to make it to their cabin, but after being bitten by the werewolf, Blake begin to undergo a terrifying transformation.

The trailer is age-restricted (though it's not particularly graphic), so you'll have to click the link below to watch.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters on January 25th.