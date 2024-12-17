Holiday Gift Guide 2024 - Essentials From Disney, Jakks Pacific, LEGO, Universal, & More

The Holiday season is finally here! We're back with our annual Gift Guide, and 2024's edition is packed full of new must-have essentials.
As always, we know things can be tough at this time of year, and that's why this Gift Guide accommodates all manner of budgets for every type of person in your life, from family to friends (of all-ages).
Crucially, we've got hands-on with every single item listed below. Unlike other guides, you won't find sponsored items or flavour-of-the-month items that we've only seen in a press release; by getting to check these out, we can assure you that they're all awesome and that those you're looking to buy for - even if it's yourself - will be extremely pleased.
So, take a closer look at our most must-have games, TV shows, toys, collectables, accessories, and books below...
JAKKS PACIFIC
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 2.5" Multipack - Available Now From Target
Recreate the action from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie with this collection of highly-detailed figures. Giftpack includes 2.5-inch scale figures Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow; and Buzz Bomber and Drone accessories. Works with playset in the 2.5" figure world.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Ultimate Talking Sonic - Available Now From Target, Walmart
12" scale movie-styled figure, with 15 points of articulation, featuring 30+ iconic and humorous phrases and sounds from the movies. Light-up eyes and quills by pressing Sonic’s chest. Press Sonic’s hands and sneakers to activate phrases and sounds!
Sonic the Hedgehog Tornado Biplane - Available Now From Target, Amazon
Fly into the exciting world of Sonic with our Tornado Biplane playset! Activate classic Sonic music from the video game with the press of a button. Experience dynamic motion with a motorized spinning propeller and a light-up flame, each with accompanying sound effects. There are even flight sounds as the plane sways to the left and right, and free-moving wheels to add to the authenticity. There are 6 sound effects that can be incorporated into the play! The Tornado Biplane includes a 2.5-inch Sonic figure and the wings have pegs to attach additional figures for endless creative playtime possibilities.
Super Mario Course Complete Playset - Available Now From Target, Amazon
Experience the thrill of conquering a course just like in the Super Mario video games. Help Mario climb up the iconic stairs by spinning the backside lever. Playset includes two-and-a-half inch Mario figure, interactive stairs, flagpole, castle, and base platform. Multiple areas to Display & Play. Suggested for ages 3+.
The Simpsons Living Room Diorama Set - Available Now From Amazon, Target
Recreate some of the show’s most iconic gags with this interactive diorama! Includes multiple interactive components: seat cushion eject, lenticular TV, and rug with movable character pegs. Includes 2.5" Homer figure.
Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Dolls - Stitch and Jack & Sally - Available Now From Walmart (Exclusive Jack & Sally) / Target, Amazon, Walmart (Stitch)
Disney ily 4EVER is the only fashion doll brand that captures and celebrates girls’ love of Disney through a line of fashion-forward, trend-based fashion dolls & accessories inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. Girls can express themselves with new Disney-themed dolls which styles looks inspired by Jack & Sally from Disney Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas and Stitch from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. Ages 6+
Moana 2 - Squeeze & Scream Heihei - Available Now From Target, Amazon, Walmart
Every adventure needs a good laugh, so be sure to bring along Squeeze and Scream Heihei wherever you go! This clumsy chicken’s silly expression and hilarious sound each time you squeeze his belly is just like his funny voice in Disney’s Moana 2.
SW/CH BOARD Trick and Cruiser 31” Skateboard Set with Slide and Ride Technology - Available Now From Target
Introducing SW/CH BOARD, the only complete skateboard system with Slide & Ride technology that lets you change your setup in seconds—no tools needed! Featuring a 7-ply maple blend deck with a full concave design, this board is built for all-around performance, giving you the ultimate feel and control as you ride.
Ready to hit the skatepark?! Just lock in the trick setup with 54mm wheels on 5.25” aluminum alloy trucks—the perfect combo for landing all your technical tricks. Wherever you skate, this setup has you covered! Carve up the neighborhood?! The SW/CH Cruiser Setup is your ticket to ride! With big, grippy 62mm wheels on 6" cruiser trucks, this setup rolls over anything in your path and delivers smooth, responsive carving. Built for speed and distance, now you can blast through your neighborhood like a pro!
Whether you’re a beginner ready to dive into the skate scene or an advanced rider looking to level up your game, the SW/CH BOARD is designed for YOU! GO ANYWHERE. RIDE EVERYTHING.
UNIVERSAL
Battle Roarin' Becklespinax Dinosaur - Available Now From Amazon
This large-scale figure of Battle Roarin' Becklespinax, iconic dinosaur of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, represents the species with its distinctive dorsal sail, bright colored deco and multiple sound and action features. Moving the spin wheel forward activates a Becklespinax-specific continuous lifelike motion -- a head strike downward with chomping action and snarling sounds! Spinning it backward makes the head rear back with roaring sounds and activates the 'evolved for battle' feature extended tail spikes! Scan the hidden Tracking Code in the free Jurassic World Play App with a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and access to fiercely fun games!
Mega Roar Allosaurus - Available Now From Amazon
This Allosaurus, inspired by Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, will thrill young dinosaur fans with a continuous roaring action as well as feeding play with entertaining sounds. Move the leg farther and farther back and the roar sounds get more intense as the jaw opens wider and wider. Release the leg and the jaw opening gets smaller and sounds get less intense. A “steak” accessory is included to satisfy the hungry carnivore, prompting chomping sounds, and even loud belches or burps! The Allosaurus’ look is easily recognizable from the Netflix animated series, with a distinctive battle-scarred deco and menacing left eye. Makes a fun gift for dinosaur lovers ages 4 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary.
LEGO
Dinosaur Missions: Allosaurus Transport Truck - Available Now From Target, Amazon, Walmart
New and unexpected animal adventures are in store for fans aged 8+ with this Dinosaur Missions: Allosaurus Transport Truck (76966) model loaded with role-play possibilities. This LEGO Jurassic World dinosaur toy set makes a fun kids’ party gift. It lets kids tell unlimited action stories using the moulded Allosaurus toy figure with movable legs, head and opening mouth, plus Darius, Kenji, Yaz and guard minifigures. There’s a tractor unit with an opening roof and bonnet, a 3-minifigure cab with a bed, a cage trailer with front supports and an opening back ramp, a cage that opens with a lever push, a quad bike and drone, plus plenty of story starter elements. The LEGO Builder app will guide young dinosaur fans on an intuitive building adventure, letting them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress. Any vehicle- or dinosaur-loving kid will look forward to owning this detailed dinosaur gift set, full of features, functions and storytelling options.
LEGO® Brick-Built Gru and Minions - Available Now From LEGO, Target, Amazon
Build your own Gru and dancing Minions! Move the ex-supervillain’s arms, hands and fingers into favorite poses. Check out Jerry with his maracas and fruit hat, secret agent Dave with a head propeller and walkie-talkie, Beedoo Minion with a megaphone, the ukulele-playing Mel and Kevin with his fart gun. Turn seated Minion to watch the other Minions dance around their smiling boss!
LEGO Star Wars Droideka - Available Now From LEGO
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and LEGO Star Wars sets with this collectible Droideka LEGO droid figure (75381). The buildable destroyer LEGO droid figure in this playful display set for adults inspires memories of the Invasion of Naboo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars fantasy adventure. Realistic details include the Droideka’s arms, which can be moved back and forth in a shooting motion, and you can reattach the legs to transform it into its iconic ball shape.
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 - Available Now From LEGO
Let kids build their affection for the most lovable droid in the Star Wars galaxy with this LEGO brick-built R2-D2 toy figure (75379). This playful buildable display toy model for boys and girls aged 10 and over is packed with authentic features so they can play out classic moments and original fantasy stories. Features include R2-D2’s 360-degree rotating head, an attachable third leg, attachable periscope and attachable tools.
SPY OCTANE: THE VEHICLES OF JAMES BOND - Order Here
Spy Octane: The Vehicles of James Bond celebrates the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 and dozens more vehicles used by 007, his allies and his foes through the air, on land and in the sea.
A must for Bond fans and followers worldwide, Spy Octane, written by acclaimed Bond historians Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury, presents for the first time the definitive, in-depth captivating story of each and every one of these vehicles – and much more besides. It is unauthorized and unofficial.
Through incredible detective work, the authors have unearthed undiscovered and ground-breaking secrets behind the vehicles, such as the autogyro Little Nellie, the Toyota 2000GT Convertible, the Moon Buggy and, of course, the Aston Martin – which secured the most successful product placement deal in movie history and was described as ‘the most famous car in the world’.
Spy Octane draws upon hundreds of exclusive interviews with the filmmakers, actors, stunt-drivers, motor industry executives, museum curators and private vehicle owners, as well as countless motoring and entertainment periodicals, books, magazines and unpublished ephemera.
DISNEY+ STEELBOOKS
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Bonus Features
- Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.
- Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.
- Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.
Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season
Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Bonus Features
- Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.
- Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.
- Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.
- Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes.
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - The Complete First Season
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
Bonus Features
- A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.
- Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.
Deleted Scenes
- Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.
- At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.
- Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.
- Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.
- Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.
- Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.
- Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.
- You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.
- Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.
- Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.
- Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.
- Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.
- Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.
Marvel Studios' Loki - The Complete Second Season
Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
Bonus Features
- Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.
- Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.
Deleted/Extended Scenes
- What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.
- Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.
- Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.
Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.
FUNKO
Pop! Goot With Present - Available Now From Funko
Unwrap holiday cheer with Pop! Groot! This adorable hero has gotten into the spirit of the season by donning a festive hat! Now he’s eager to share his new gaming device with all of his friends in your Marvel collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 3-inches tall.
Pop! Stitch With Santa Hat - Available Now From Funko
Get in the spirit of the holidays with Pop! Stitch! This adorable alien is eager to enjoy a snow day with his ohana in your Lilo & Stitch collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.