Holiday Gift Guide 2024 - Essentials From Disney, Jakks Pacific, LEGO, Universal, & More

The Holiday season is finally here! We're back with our annual Gift Guide, and 2024's edition is packed full of new must-have essentials.

As always, we know things can be tough at this time of year, and that's why this Gift Guide accommodates all manner of budgets for every type of person in your life, from family to friends (of all-ages).

Crucially, we've got hands-on with every single item listed below. Unlike other guides, you won't find sponsored items or flavour-of-the-month items that we've only seen in a press release; by getting to check these out, we can assure you that they're all awesome and that those you're looking to buy for - even if it's yourself - will be extremely pleased.

So, take a closer look at our most must-have games, TV shows, toys, collectables, accessories, and books below...



JAKKS PACIFIC

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 2.5" Multipack - Available Now From Target

Recreate the action from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie with this collection of highly-detailed figures. Giftpack includes 2.5-inch scale figures Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow; and Buzz Bomber and Drone accessories. Works with playset in the 2.5" figure world.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Ultimate Talking Sonic - Available Now From Target, Walmart

12" scale movie-styled figure, with 15 points of articulation, featuring 30+ iconic and humorous phrases and sounds from the movies. Light-up eyes and quills by pressing Sonic’s chest. Press Sonic’s hands and sneakers to activate phrases and sounds!

Sonic the Hedgehog Tornado Biplane - Available Now From Target, Amazon

Fly into the exciting world of Sonic with our Tornado Biplane playset! Activate classic Sonic music from the video game with the press of a button. Experience dynamic motion with a motorized spinning propeller and a light-up flame, each with accompanying sound effects. There are even flight sounds as the plane sways to the left and right, and free-moving wheels to add to the authenticity. There are 6 sound effects that can be incorporated into the play! The Tornado Biplane includes a 2.5-inch Sonic figure and the wings have pegs to attach additional figures for endless creative playtime possibilities.

Super Mario Course Complete Playset - Available Now From Target, Amazon

Experience the thrill of conquering a course just like in the Super Mario video games. Help Mario climb up the iconic stairs by spinning the backside lever. Playset includes two-and-a-half inch Mario figure, interactive stairs, flagpole, castle, and base platform. Multiple areas to Display & Play. Suggested for ages 3+.

The Simpsons Living Room Diorama Set - Available Now From Amazon, Target

Recreate some of the show’s most iconic gags with this interactive diorama! Includes multiple interactive components: seat cushion eject, lenticular TV, and rug with movable character pegs. Includes 2.5" Homer figure.

Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Dolls - Stitch and Jack & Sally - Available Now From Walmart (Exclusive Jack & Sally) / Target, Amazon, Walmart (Stitch)

Disney ily 4EVER is the only fashion doll brand that captures and celebrates girls’ love of Disney through a line of fashion-forward, trend-based fashion dolls & accessories inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. Girls can express themselves with new Disney-themed dolls which styles looks inspired by Jack & Sally from Disney Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas and Stitch from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. Ages 6+

Moana 2 - Squeeze & Scream Heihei - Available Now From Target, Amazon, Walmart

Every adventure needs a good laugh, so be sure to bring along Squeeze and Scream Heihei wherever you go! This clumsy chicken’s silly expression and hilarious sound each time you squeeze his belly is just like his funny voice in Disney’s Moana 2.

SW/CH BOARD Trick and Cruiser 31” Skateboard Set with Slide and Ride Technology - Available Now From Target