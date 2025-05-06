New Academy Rules State Generative AI Use Will Not Impact Oscar Eligibility

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially confirmed that using generative artificial intelligence in filmmaking won’t disqualify a project from Oscar eligibility. The decision comes as tools like ChatGPT, Sora and Midjourney continue to make their way into Hollywood’s creations. This latest change raises questions about the future of storytelling and the authenticity of content in the age of AI.

In its recent update to the rules, the Academy clarified that while generative AI can assist in the creative process, it will still prioritize human originality over technological products. This means that projects using the technology to generate visuals or draft early versions of scripts are fair game for Oscar contention — as long as the storytelling isn’t completely outsourced to the machine.

“With regard to generative artificial intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination,” the Academy stated. “The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”

This update shows that the Academy acknowledges how much the film industry is evolving but is not ready to hand creative credit to the algorithms yet. As blockbuster franchises continue to use high-tech solutions, fans are increasingly curious about how far AI can or should go.

Marvel movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Captain America: Brave New World are reported to have used AI-assisted technology during previsualization and visual effects (VFX) phases. These tools helped studios stay on budget by streamlining workflows and bringing epic superheroes to life. Still, the Academy’s new rules make it clear that human creativity must thrive within the storytelling aspect.

According to a recent study, 91% of executives are actively looking to increase their AI initiatives. These technologies are already deeply integrated into everyday operations, even outside entertainment. This increased adoption is making its way into Hollywood, where AI is helping with everything from concept art to dubbing. The Academy’s stance allows room for innovation while drawing the line at human authorship.

Some major actors and filmmakers have begun weighing in on what AI could mean for the future of entertainment. Joe Russo, co-director of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, offered an interesting take on how the technology could reshape the movie experience. During an interview with Variety, he described a not-so-distant future where audiences could generate custom films on demand using AI.

“You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice,” Russo explained.

While the concept sounds outlandish, Russo’s perspective shows how rapidly the conversation around AI and storytelling is evolving to a potentially audience-facing creative force.

However, others in the industry are more cautious. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been vocal about limiting generative AI’s influence in screenwriting, especially during its 2023 contract negotiations. As part of the updated agreement, the WGA successfully pushed for protections that ensure AI-generated content can’t be used to replace or diminish the work of human writers.

This means AI's scripts aren’t eligible for writing credits under the union’s terms, and studios are prohibited from using it to sidestep hiring a credited writer. WGA made this decision based on the growing concerns that studios may lean too heavily on artificial tools to cut costs at the expense of job security.

AI may be helping screenwriters and movie producers with various aspects of creation, but it’s not a replacement for the creative human mind. Filmmakers may continue using generative AI to enhance visuals, streamline edits or assist with scripts, but the main narrative must still originate from real people.

Fans are picking up on this, too. Online discourse has shown outrage or neutrality in using this tech within the film industry. With more transparency around how people use these tools, viewers will likely become even more savvy in spotting AI’s footprints on the final product.