THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Detail Leads To Speculation That Marvel Used AI To Create The Image

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* yesterday, and there's a lot of speculation that AI was used to create the one-sheet...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 24, 2024 12:09 PM EST
The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* were released online yesterday, and while both seemed to have been fairly well-received overall, one small detail has led to speculation that Marvel Studios' marketing team utilized AI to create the poster artwork.

The one-sheet uses a familiar concept (we've seen it on posters for Inside Out 2, The Hobbit, Sons of Anarchy, and more) of packing the main characters close together as they struggle/fight amongst themselves, but if you look at the left corner where Sentry, aka "Bob," (Lewis Pullman) is wincing due to Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) gun being pushed in his face, you'll notice that he appears to have five fingers and a thumb.

Some have speculated that the character might be supposed to have six digits on his right hand, but there's one shot of Bob holding his arms up in the trailer when the others point their guns at him, and this does not appear to be the case. This doesn't necessarily mean that AI was used on the poster (it could simply be another type of error), but it seems the most likely possibility.

The use of AI is becoming more and more widespread, despite the continued outrage that it causes among a lot of fans and those within the industry. Many feel that the advent of AI as a tool is an inevitability that people are just going to have to accept, but we don't see the majority coming around to the idea anytime soon!

Have another look at the poster and trailer below, and let us know what you think.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

1 2
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/24/2024, 12:07 PM
User Comment Image
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 9/24/2024, 12:08 PM
who cares. it’s a poster.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/24/2024, 12:09 PM
So what? Ai rules...it lets me have Kamala lewdies
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 9/24/2024, 12:10 PM
It would look great if Florence wasn’t clearly photoshopped on.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/24/2024, 12:19 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - I didn't notice that until you mentioned it and now I can't unsee it...
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/24/2024, 12:28 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - I would like to see the original poster without her being inserted on.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/24/2024, 12:45 PM
@DOOMSPEAKS - nah bucky too
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 9/24/2024, 12:59 PM
@McMurdo - at least Bucks coloring is accurate to everyone else. Tbh the only ones who look like they shot this together are Ghost and Alexi.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/24/2024, 12:11 PM
Nobody cared when they photoshopped posters to hell and back with floating heads, now all of a sudden it's a big deal. AI is only going to grow from here, it's the next industry revolution. Making bank on the stock market off of chip stocks and AI stocks. 5 years from now it'll be massive
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/24/2024, 12:12 PM
Couldn't imagine caring about AI used to make a frickin poster. At least it doesn't look as awkward as the Secret Invasion credits.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/24/2024, 12:13 PM
So we’re all just gonna accept Skynet?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/24/2024, 12:34 PM
@PatientXero - We're way beyond that. There's AI even in your cup of coffee.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/24/2024, 12:15 PM
Well, the AI cooked 🤷‍♂️
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 9/24/2024, 12:17 PM
Speculating if AI was used on this poster is the least of its problems...
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2024, 12:18 PM
How is AI use in posters any worse than photoshop? Let’s focus on the actually bad uses of this technology and not demonize it overall. A lot of promotional material for movies has been “fake” for decades.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 12:45 PM
@mountainman - @JuanRGuijarro I dare you to call mountainman a "marveltard"

Please, I can use the entertainment today.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2024, 12:51 PM
@SATW42 - I see what you did here, and I like it!
Polaris
Polaris - 9/24/2024, 12:54 PM
@mountainman - Bad photoshop isn't based on copyrighted material tho.
Jaspion
Jaspion - 9/24/2024, 12:19 PM
It's not. It's just a thick index finger.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/24/2024, 12:28 PM
@Jaspion - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 9/24/2024, 12:19 PM
AI was probably used to write the script and make the movie, so this should surprise no one.
Marvelousroland
Marvelousroland - 9/24/2024, 12:20 PM
Again, what a ridiculously nonsense. Elements in the poster are most likely photoshopped, but definitely no AI used here.
The pinky finger just cropped out of frame while it’s finger top is still in frame. I count 5 finger tops and 5 fingers.
You guys see this where there are none.
Then again, nobody speculates AI is used. Only trolls, stupid people and you guys speculate and think it’s newsworthy and try to stir up a controversy.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/24/2024, 12:21 PM
Mephinger
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/24/2024, 12:21 PM
All the "Who cares about a poster?" comments are killing my soul, since posters used to be not only a way to market the movie, but also great pieces of art on their own.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 12:38 PM
@FinnishDude - Yeah unfortunately

I wish we got more hand drawn ones nowadays like back in the day but I get it too…

Cheaper sadly to have it done in house rather then commission an artist to do it
gmit92
gmit92 - 9/24/2024, 12:22 PM
This article is irresponsible “reporting” as it’s already been disproved. It’s 5 fingers, the angle is weird so the outermost finger knuckle is offscreen.

The smallest google would tell you this has been verified a few times by multiple folks but sure, get the clickbait with the AI poster rumor.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/24/2024, 12:25 PM
@gmit92 - came here to say the same thing. I mean all fingers are bent it just goes out of frame and back in.
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 9/24/2024, 12:33 PM
@gmit92 - jajajajaj another stupid justification
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 12:41 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - count the base of every finger, count the tips of each finger. 5 and five.
Flopykitty
Flopykitty - 9/24/2024, 12:27 PM
Computer generated or not I only count 4 fingers and a thumb. Pinky joint is off screen as well as the ring finger joint. You're seeing the tip of the pinky at the edge of the poster. Just saying.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/24/2024, 12:30 PM
Another “original” idea by Disney 🙄🥱😴
User Comment Image
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 9/24/2024, 12:30 PM
it’s going to be fun to watch how the Marveltards here, who tear apart everything poorly done in productions outside of Disney, start coming up with far-fetched excuses for why this time it doesn’t matter
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/24/2024, 12:42 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - I mean, I'm using my eyes and count 5 fingers. Look at the base of each finger, count them. 5. Count the tips of each finger. 5. It's called not being a moron.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 12:33 PM
I doubt it was A.I and moreso just a photoshop error…

Tbh , I don’t know entirely how it works but if it was the former then wouldn’t the whole image be filled with oddities?.

Anyway , I do like the concept behind the poster even if the execution is a bit off for me…

The poster seems kinda messy but I also feel like that’s kind of the vibe of the movie (atleast in terms of the character dynamics) so I guess it captures that well lol.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/24/2024, 12:35 PM
If Zack Snyder used AI for a poster it would be a complete outrage to the ppl saying its just a poster
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/24/2024, 12:45 PM
@Matchesz -
Snyder doesn't do posters.
You can't slow-mo a still shot...
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/24/2024, 12:35 PM
it's literally just the way his finger is bent. How is this an article?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/24/2024, 12:35 PM
Why would anyone complain?

Disney is GIVING you the finger.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/24/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 12:36 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Daveed Diggs cast in the fifth & final season of The Boys.

https://deadline.com/2024/09/daveed-diggs-the-boys-1236098050/
1 2

