THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Detail Leads To Speculation That Marvel Used AI To Create The Image

The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* were released online yesterday, and while both seemed to have been fairly well-received overall, one small detail has led to speculation that Marvel Studios' marketing team utilized AI to create the poster artwork.

The one-sheet uses a familiar concept (we've seen it on posters for Inside Out 2, The Hobbit, Sons of Anarchy, and more) of packing the main characters close together as they struggle/fight amongst themselves, but if you look at the left corner where Sentry, aka "Bob," (Lewis Pullman) is wincing due to Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) gun being pushed in his face, you'll notice that he appears to have five fingers and a thumb.

Some have speculated that the character might be supposed to have six digits on his right hand, but there's one shot of Bob holding his arms up in the trailer when the others point their guns at him, and this does not appear to be the case. This doesn't necessarily mean that AI was used on the poster (it could simply be another type of error), but it seems the most likely possibility.

The use of AI is becoming more and more widespread, despite the continued outrage that it causes among a lot of fans and those within the industry. Many feel that the advent of AI as a tool is an inevitability that people are just going to have to accept, but we don't see the majority coming around to the idea anytime soon!

Have another look at the poster and trailer below, and let us know what you think.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.