ALIEN: ROMULUS - New Still Features Rain Carradine And Her Android Brother; Full Trailer Tomorrow

Fans have been waiting to see some more footage from Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus since the release of the chilling first teaser, and we now have an update on the full trailer for the iconic sci-fi horror franchise's return to the big screen.

There was some talk of the new trailer landing today, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, it will be with us tomorrow, Tuesday the 4th.

In addition, Empire has shared a new official still featuring Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine and David Jonsson as her android foster brother, Andy.

Synthetics (or artificial persons if you'd rather not offend Bishop) have been a staple of the Alien franchise since the beginning, but it sounds like Romulus will introduce a human/android dynamic we haven't seen before.

“When her father was dying, he left Andy to be a kind of caretaker,” Álvarez says of the duo. “But Andy is a bit damaged and he’s an older model. So more than a surrogate father, he becomes a younger brother to her. And that was always the heart of the story: this relationship between the two… and how that relationship unfolds once shit hits the fan.”

“In this one, Rain's brother is a synthetic," Spaeny said in a previous interview. "She loves him like her brother, but there are difficulties growing up with a synthetic, and some of the challenges that she faces during the film are related. That relationship dynamic is really interesting to flip on its head; it was really fun to explore having a synthetic as a family member and the questions it poses. David Jonsson, who plays that character, was so brilliant and really nailed that performance.”

Check out the new image at the link below, along with an awesome concept poster from Creepy Duck Design.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨#AlienRomulus will be a hybrid of both Alien and Aliens, director Fede Álvarez tells Empire.



"To ask an Alien fan to choose between them is a perverse question," he says. "So I thought, 'How do I do both?'"



READ MORE: https://t.co/WkU02Ahm6v pic.twitter.com/7z8vRpSkGS — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 31, 2024 One of my concept posters for @fedalvar upcoming #alienromulus 🩸👽 Words cannot describe my excitement for this film + Fede talking about the use of practical FX makes it even better! 🤘 #digitalart #horror pic.twitter.com/hMj3jP2NX6 — Creepy Duck Design (@creepyduckart) June 2, 2024

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.