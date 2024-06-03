ALIEN: ROMULUS - New Still Features Rain Carradine And Her Android Brother; Full Trailer Tomorrow

The full trailer for Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus is expected to be released online tomorrow. In the meantime, we have a new still spotlighting the characters played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson.

By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Fans have been waiting to see some more footage from Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus since the release of the chilling first teaser, and we now have an update on the full trailer for the iconic sci-fi horror franchise's return to the big screen.

There was some talk of the new trailer landing today, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, it will be with us tomorrow, Tuesday the 4th.

In addition, Empire has shared a new official still featuring Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine and David Jonsson as her android foster brother, Andy.

Synthetics (or artificial persons if you'd rather not offend Bishop) have been a staple of the Alien franchise since the beginning, but it sounds like Romulus will introduce a human/android dynamic we haven't seen before. 

“When her father was dying, he left Andy to be a kind of caretaker,” Álvarez says of the duo. “But Andy is a bit damaged and he’s an older model. So more than a surrogate father, he becomes a younger brother to her. And that was always the heart of the story: this relationship between the two… and how that relationship unfolds once shit hits the fan.”

“In this one, Rain's brother is a synthetic," Spaeny said in a previous interview. "She loves him like her brother, but there are difficulties growing up with a synthetic, and some of the challenges that she faces during the film are related. That relationship dynamic is really interesting to flip on its head; it was really fun to explore having a synthetic as a family member and the questions it poses. David Jonsson, who plays that character, was so brilliant and really nailed that performance.”

Check out the new image at the link below, along with an awesome concept poster from Creepy Duck Design.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/3/2024, 8:25 AM
I trust that Alvarez is going to do a good job and I like what I see so far
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2024, 8:32 AM

Alien is my favorite horror movie of all time. Aliens is my favorite sci-fi movie of all time.

I would give someone else's left nut for this to restore the glory to this great franchise.

dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 8:35 AM
@DocSpock - sucks predator was I redeemedable until prey was made like see more predator movies and maybe better crossover with better lighting that sequel lacked in
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2024, 8:39 AM
@dragon316 -

I agree. We had to endure decades of subpar Predator & Alien movies. A couple of those are fun to watch but come sooooo short of their great predecessors.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2024, 8:33 AM
I guess they've just completely abandoned the whole alphabetical thing then huh?

A = Ash (Alien, 1979)
B = Bishop (Aliens, Alien 3, 1986-1992)
C = Call (Alien: Resurrection, 1997)
D = David (Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, 2012-2017).
E = Ehhhhh we'll just call him 'Andy' (Disney's Alien: Romulus, 2024).
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2024, 8:57 AM
@ObserverIO - They already technically ruined that continuity with Alien Covenant by introducing Walter.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/3/2024, 9:08 AM
@ObserverIO - Walter should have been Edward, and Andy should have been Frank.
NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 6/3/2024, 8:39 AM
It’s funny that androids have been a staple of the ALIEN universe — even becoming an integral part of its mythology if you accept the prequels — when the original story creator Dan O’Bannon was not onboard with adding the android Ash to the first film. He thought it was a cheap gag to add to the movie.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/3/2024, 9:09 AM
User Comment Image

View Recorder