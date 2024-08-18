ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Explains PROMETHEUS Connection And Breaks Down THAT Creature Design - SPOILERS

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez has explained the movie's big Prometheus connection and breaks down how he went about dreaming up the final act's twisted creature. Find his spoilery comments here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Sir Ridley Scott's long-awaited return to the Alien franchise was cause for celebration among sci-fi fans but 2012's Prometheus wasn't exactly what the majority had expected. 

Rather than being a full-blown horror movie, the prequel explored the confusing origin of the Xenomorphs, introducing the Engineers, an alien race responsible for creating humankind. Five years later, Alien: Covenant continued the story, only for its poor box office performance to derail Scott's plans to deliver a trilogy which would lead directly into the events of Alien

However, Alien: Romulus - set between Alien and Aliens - features a surprising link to Scott's prequels with the introduction of a black substance (which originated in Prometheus) meant to enhance humanity and make them better suited for space colonisation.

However, when the pregnant Kay (played by Superman star Isabela Merced) uses it to save herself and her baby, she gives birth to a monstrous creature that's part-human, part-Xenomorph, and part-Engineer. 

Asked by Variety (via SFFGazette.com) about the similarities to the humanoid Xenomorph seen in 1997's Alien Resurrection, Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez said, "[My son] had recently watched with a buddy of his all of the 'Alien' movies, and when the offspring comes out, he goes, 'It's like in 'Resurrection.'' I hadn't really processed that that way - but it's true, it's this abomination that comes out."

"I was hoping that people picked up the whole Engineer part of it," he added. "The black goo is the root of the whole thing that was introduced in 'Prometheus.' It’s the root of all life, but also particularly the xenomorphs come out of that thing, which means it has to be inside them. It’s the xenomorphs’ semen, almost."

"So we thought, if it affects your DNA, and the Engineers clearly came out of the same root of life, it made complete sense to me that [the offspring of a human and a xenomorph] was going to look like that."

While there's been no word on an Alien: Romulus sequel, we'd imagine one will happen based on those opening weekend box office numbers and Álvarez could be the one who makes this franchise make sense. Elsewhere in the interview, he acknowledged that this creature's introduction is, for now, likely to raise more questions than answers. 

"It’s probably a new species, because that mix never happened before," he teased. 

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/18/2024, 11:07 AM
I do love the lore with the black goo. It makes for interesting stories. But constantly tying it to Aliens is what is bringing it down in my opinion. Prometheus could have been the catalyst for a shared universe of stories or anthologies in my opinion. We could have gotten a story on another planet with another species and so on. I think constantly trying to make it about Xenomorphs over and over again is what has diluted the brand.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/18/2024, 11:10 AM
@SonOfAGif - Have you seen Romulus? Is it any good?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/18/2024, 11:39 AM
@SonOfAGif - Could have just as easily been called ALIEN: MEMBER BERRIES instead. 🤓
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/18/2024, 11:41 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Did you hyjack the comment superiror heckler?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2024, 11:44 AM
@TheMetaMan - Alien: Romulus was Great 5 Stars / Stars. I liked it better than Aliens now number 2 and Alien number 3 for me.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/18/2024, 11:54 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Half of what Hollywood has produced in the last decade could be called "MEMBER-BERRIES: THE MOVIE". Yours is a rather meaningless criticism at this point.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/18/2024, 11:57 AM
@TheMetaMan - It is very good.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/18/2024, 11:17 AM
NGL I wasn't that interest but I found a decent copy on the high seas and I was pleasantly surprised.

They probably didn't need to go the route of bring THAT actor back from the grave, or at least they should have hired Shamook to do a better deep fake, but it's a nit pick. Great movie, wish I'd of been more interested to have seen it in cinema, which is ironic as it was initially suppose to be released on HULU.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2024, 11:23 AM
Am going to see it today. 🤞
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2024, 11:37 AM
‘Alien: Romulus’ Solidifies Disney’s Box Office Rebound

After struggling in recent years, Hollywood’s Biggest movie company has now delivered four hits in a row, Dominating the Summer with a 42 percent market share.

SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/18/2024, 11:37 AM
When does "homage" become an obvious studio-mandated fan check-list instead? 🤔

Go see A:ROMULUS and judge for yourself!
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/18/2024, 11:40 AM
Heads up, Josh - in paragraph 3 - "However, Alien: Covenant - set between Alien and Aliens" - I think you mean Alien :Romulus.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/18/2024, 11:57 AM
@Patient2670 - Josh also wrote "Alien: Covenant director Fede Álvarez" in there. He doesn't proof read because he knows he's writing horsesh!t.

View Recorder