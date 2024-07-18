ALIEN: ROMULUS Final Trailer Is 3 Minutes Of Non-Stop Facehugger Carnage - Possible SPOILERS

The final trailer for Alien: Romulus has been released (via SFFGazette.com), and if you're not a fan of gore, then you might want to turn away now.

In this sneak peek (which runs for just shy of 3 minutes), we see the movie's human cast exploring the Romulus for a heist which we're guessing will set them up for life. Unfortunately, given the current monstrous occupants of the ship, they may not have long left to live!

This is perhaps the most spoilery look at the movie to date as we watch the Facehuggers and a Chestburster make short work of Alien: Romulus' human cast. The Xenomorph is shown sparingly, though the trailer ends with it shown off in all its horrifying - and terrifying - glory.

While Deadpool & Wolverine is understandably commanding everyone's attention right now, this looks like it could be one of the summer's biggest hits and a correction course for a franchise which hasn't been truly great since 1986's Aliens.

Both that and Alien have inspired Alvarez, though, as he first explained earlier this year. "To ask an Alien fan to choose between them is a perverse question," he said. "So I thought, 'How do I do both?'"

"There’s a moment where the characters are walking around areas familiar from the Nostromo," the filmmaker added. "Then they cross through that building and on the other side: boom! You’re in a hallway that looks like Hadley’s Hope [from Aliens]."

You can watch the final Alien: Romulus trailer below and stay tuned for more on this one in the days and weeks ahead.

The final trailer for #AlienRomulus has arrived.



Get tickets now and experience it in IMAX. In theaters everywhere August 16. https://t.co/N35mxAEvS8 pic.twitter.com/IsBESsLPbg — Alien: Romulus (@AlienAnthology) July 18, 2024

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.