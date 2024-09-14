ALIEN: ROMULUS Prequel Comic Will Reveal What Happened On The Renaissance - Here's A First Look!

Alien: Romulus arrived in theaters last month, earning positive reviews (it's "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 80%) and an impressive $315 million and counting at the worldwide box office.

October will see the release of an Alien: Romulus comic book one-shot from Marvel Comics that tackles one of the movie's lingering mysteries. Today, you can take a look at all the covers and never-before-seen interior artwork (via SFFGazette.com).

On sale on October 16, Alien: Romulus #1 is written by horror master Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage: Avengers, I Breathed a Body) and illustrated by rising star Daniel Picciotto (Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider, X-Force).

The movie took Alien storytelling back to its roots with a thrilling saga of young space colonizers coming face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Marvel's one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind Romulus' main threat.

Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, it's said that "the one-shot adds a new layer to one of the biggest film releases of the year, revealing secrets of the legendary antagonists."

This issue shines a light on the tragedy that occurred on the space station Renaissance before Rain, Andy, and their crew had their own terrifying encounter there. While we know a Xenomorph laid waste to the crew, this comic should answer some of our lingering questions.

"The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon," Thompson says. "Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly."

"The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."

Check out a first look at Alien: Romulus #1 below.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is now playing in theaters.