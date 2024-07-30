ALIEN: ROMULUS Unleashes Scary New TV Spot And Some Of The Best Movie Posters We've Seen This Year

Alien: Romulus is now just over two weeks away from arriving in theaters and a terrifying new sneak peek has been unleashed by 20th Century Studios. We also have more than half a dozen exclusive exhibitor/ticketing partner posters and these are among the best we've seen this year!

Talking to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) at the San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, director Fede Álvarez revealed whether this movie will link up with Noah Hawley's upcoming Alien: Earth FX TV series.

"They were doing the show already when we started writing, and there’s such different timelines that there was no way to connect them, even if you wanted," the filmmaker explained. "This is such a standalone story that happened so much later than their story, as far as I know,” he said. “I don’t know all the details of the show, but I can’t wait to watch it. Noah Hawley is a genius."

Álvarez added, "I think Hollywood is entering a [place], for good, that is going back to something that got lost this last decade that I’ve been making movies, which is the desire to find new movies, as well — unbranded, non-IP things that you can really go into."

Alien: Romulus not linking up with that series certainly isn't the worst news we've heard as it will be good to have a standalone movie which isn't necessarily meant to be a franchise-builder with forced connections to previous stories (which many argue is where Ridley Scott went wrong with his prequels).

Take a look at the new TV spot and posters for Alien: Romulus below.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.