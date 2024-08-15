Does Fede Álvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Marvel Studios has made post-credits scenes the norm in Hollywood, but the Alien franchise has never featured one. Does Alien: Romulus change things? Find a spoiler-free answer to that question here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Alien: Romulus is now just mere hours away from playing in theaters nationwide. And, with it currently "Certified Fresh" at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes (making it the third best-reviewed instalment), excitement is at an all-time high among fans of the long-running sci-fi/horror franchise. 

There's been a huge amount of speculation about whether this latest instalment ties into the wider Alien franchise, though it has largely been billed as a standalone story. Still, with the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios looking to restore the Xenomorphs to their former glory in theaters, we certainly don't anticipate this being a one-and-done (regardless of whether that takes the form of a direct sequel).

Before you rush to your local multiplex to watch this latest instalment to the series, we're sure you're all asking the same thing: does Alien: Romulus have a post-credits scene? 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, no, Alien: Romulus does not feature any end, mid, or post-credits scenes. Once the movie ends, that's it, so you can choose to leave the theater or stick around and see the names of all the people who worked hard to bring this movie to life. 

This doesn't mean the seventh instalment of the Alien franchise doesn't lay the groundwork for the future, though, and there are heaps of intriguing Easter Eggs scattered throughout which are arguably far more rewarding than an MCU-style sequel tease. 

Of course, we shouldn't really be surprised by this as none of the Alien movies have featured a post-credits scene since the first one was released all the way back in 1979.

Check out a new Alien: Romulus TV spot below.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/15/2024, 2:14 PM
Noah Hawley's series being a prequel set 30 years prior to Alien and having xenomorphs on earth.....is the dumbest idea yet. Why would there be xenos on earth prior to LV-426? I love Hawley...he's a great creative. But it's really hard for me to see how he makes THAT work from a story perspective.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/15/2024, 2:32 PM
@McMurdo - Don't they have to explain how the Weyland-Yutani Corporation are even aware of the Xenomorphs and their obsession with weaaponizing them according to what Ash said in his final moments? There's gotta be some origin and explanation for that which is I think the purpose of Alien: Earth. What's up to debate is how it will be executed in the series.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/15/2024, 2:48 PM
@NinnesMBC - @McMurdo - NOT That i think AVP and AVP R are "cannon" in the series, but, technically they take places hundreds of years before Alien or Alien Earth and they knew about the xenos from that.... assuming they Don't use those pieces of shit for their story... i too am very curious HOW or WhY there would be/could be Any xenos on Earth... idk, maybe some things are better off not being asked and answered
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/15/2024, 2:48 PM
If there is no end credit scene it's not a spoiler to say so, especially in a movie where one wouldn't otherwise be expected.

