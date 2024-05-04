New ALIEN: ROMULUS Image Pays Homage To A Scene From James Cameron's ALIENS

EW has shared two new official promo stills for Alien: Romulus as part of their summer preview, and one of 'em pays homage to a scene from Aliens.

In James Cameron's follow-up to Ridley Scott's '70s classic, Corporal Hicks (Michael Biehn) shows Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) how to use a pulse rifle before the crew land in some real pretty sh*t with the attacking Xenomorphs, and the moment is recreated here with Archie Renaux's Tyler and Cailee Spaeny's Rain Carradine.

The second image gives us another look at a Xenomorph about to give an unfortunate crew member a very bad day.

While the previous movies focused on blue-collar colleagues, soldiers, and prisoners, director Fede Alvarez explains how Romulus will take a different approach by introducing a group of characters who have become as close as family.

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn't been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they're not even adults,” Alvarez says. “I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f---ing airlock.”

"All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that’s how they got to know each other,” he continues. “There’s a lot of history between them because they're the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Spaeny also shared some new details about her character, revealing that the crew's android is actually her brother.

“In this one, Rain's brother is a synthetic. She loves him like her brother, but there are difficulties growing up with a synthetic, and some of the challenges that she faces during the film are related. That relationship dynamic is really interesting to flip on its head; it was really fun to explore having a synthetic as a family member and the questions it poses. David Jonsson, who plays that character, was so brilliant and really nailed that performance.”

Check out the images at the link below.

'Alien: Romulus' director Fede Alvarez, star Cailee Spaeny discuss pitting young characters against the Xenomorph, recasting the resident synthetic as a sibling, and more. https://t.co/xw8VrNrsRz — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 3, 2024

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.