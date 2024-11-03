Sir Ridley Scott Reveals That He Is Developing A New ALIEN Movie

Though we don't have many (well, any) details at the moment, Sir Ridley Scott has revealed that he is developing a new Alien movie for 20th Century Studios...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2024 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Though we have very little to go on, legendary director Sir Ridley Scott has revealed that he is developing a new Alien movie for 20th Century Studios.

Details are pretty much non-existent right now, but THR's report indicates that this will be a completely separate project to the Alien: Romulus sequel that's currently in the works.

20th Century's Steve Asbell recently confirmed that director Fede Alvarez is in talks to helm a direct sequel to Romulus that would continue the journey of the survivors of the previous movie, Rain Carradine and her android brother, Andy.

"We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on. The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

Asbell also revealed that a new Alien Vs. Predator movie is likely to happen down the line.

Scott helmed the original - and what many would still consider the best - Alien movie, before returning to the franchise to direct prequel Prometheus and follow-up Alien: Covenant. Though these later movies do have their fans, they took the were generally viewed as disappointments.

We're not sure if Scott is planning to step behind the camera for this new film, but we wouldn't rule it out. The filmmaker shows no signs of slowing down at 86, and the upcoming Gladiator 2 is being hailed as his best work in quite some time.

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Related:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/3/2024, 7:00 PM
bring david back
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2024, 7:07 PM
@harryba11zack - David Jonathan Majors that is?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/3/2024, 7:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - The only role he'd be suitable for is another version of the Human/Alien hybrid.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/3/2024, 7:02 PM
Ok but why? Two unrelated alien movies would be relatively confusing and just reduce the excitement and anticipation for each one individually.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/3/2024, 7:04 PM
Creatively bankrupt
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/3/2024, 7:29 PM
@HermanM - Hollywood in a nutshell.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/3/2024, 7:32 PM
@DarthAlgar - facts
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2024, 7:07 PM
Sir ? does he have a keep and armor?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/3/2024, 7:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - considering how many medieval movies he has made, I’d bet he has the armor at least.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/3/2024, 7:09 PM
I don’t know how many times you can retell the same stories.

Focus more on engineers.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/3/2024, 7:10 PM
he wants a taste of that Romulus money
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/3/2024, 7:12 PM
I liked Covenant, and where it was headed. It was new and different. I'd like to see the follow up but that'll never happen. I hope the Hawley show is good
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/3/2024, 7:16 PM
I think he mean the sequel to Romulus but I wouldn't mind wrapping up the prequel story.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/3/2024, 7:19 PM
I really enjoyed Romulus but I would love for Ridley Scott to finish his trilogy as well. I liked both Prometheus and Covenant.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/3/2024, 7:27 PM
I haven't seen anything since Promethius. I am so behind.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 11/3/2024, 7:48 PM
Okay.
CoHost
CoHost - 11/3/2024, 7:51 PM
No. Get James Cameron.

