AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Introduces Oona Chaplin's Varang As James Cameron Shares New Story Details

New Avatar: Fire and Ash concept art has been revealed, and while that highlights Oona Chaplin's Varang and the massive Wind Traders, we have additional insights from filmmaker James Cameron. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 10:01 AM EST
We have a lot of huge movies heading our way this year, but 2025 will conclude with what's likely to be by far the biggest: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash

The threequel will once again explore new parts of Pandora as we move on from the ocean-loving Metkayina to instead focus on the considerably less friendly Ash Clan. Today, we have a first look at Oona Chaplin's Varang and the movie's "Wind Traders."

"Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that," Cameron tells Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com). "She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil. One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. Or blue-and-pink simplistic."

"We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm," he later said of evolving the franchise beyond just putting the Na'vi against the RDA.

According to the filmmaker, Chaplin "is so good that I didn’t quite appreciate how good her performance is until we got the Wētā animation back. She’s an enemy, an adversarial character, but [Chaplin] makes her feel so real and alive."

It won't just be bad guys we meet in Avatar: Fire and Ash because it's also set to introduce the Wind Traders, Na'vi who travel through the clouds with the use of gigantic Pandoran creatures,

"They’re nomadic traders, equivalent to the camel caravans of the Spice Road back in the Middle Ages," Cameron explains. "And you know, they’re just fun. Like all Na’vi, they live in a symbiosis with their creatures. If you’ve got any nautical blood in your veins, you’ll want to be on [their] ship."

Avatar: Fire and Ash was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water; while Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, he soon realised that there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

In the threequel, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though that's really all we have in terms of officially released plot details right now.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash and the movie remains on track to be released on December 19, 2025.

dracula
dracula - 1/15/2025, 10:43 AM
then everything changed when the fire navi attacked
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 1/15/2025, 11:04 AM
@MisterBones -
Avatar - Earth
Avatar 2 - Water
Avatar 3 - Fire
Avatar 4 - Wind
Avatar 5 - Spirit
mountainman
mountainman - 1/15/2025, 11:20 AM
@mountainman - Dang it Air not Wind. Reading Sanderson’s Wind and Truth right now so I have wind on the mind lol.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/15/2025, 10:57 AM
I've watched the Avatar movies now a couple of times and they're just not my cup of tea.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 11:01 AM
@thebamf - I did watch the first one twice (once in 2009 and just before Way of Water) and the second one once. And that's even too long to make realize it's just not for me
mountainman
mountainman - 1/15/2025, 11:05 AM
Can’t wait to see a new tribe conflicting with the old tribe, and to come together to have the same battle against the humans as the first two movies! Bro!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/15/2025, 11:13 AM
Really hoping they came up with something new for the story this time around. Last time, it seemed like everyone was acting like they hated Avatar for some reason and then part 2 ended up being a pretty solid hit. Other than being over long, I enjoy them for the most part. Lets see how this one turns out.

