AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Makes A Splash As James Cameron Confirms It Will Be Longest AVATAR Movie Yet

Ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash's release this December, more concept art from the movie has been revealed along with confirmation that his threequel will be even longer than The Way of Water. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

James Cameron's Avatar movies have proven to be extremely divisive, but no matter how you feel about him devoting such a huge chunk of his career to the series, seeing Pandora on the big screen remains quite the spectacle. From lush jungles to blue skies and, in 2022's The Way of Water, sweeping oceans, the planet is visually breathtaking. 

However, when Avatar: Fire and Ash takes us to the home of the Mangkwan Clan (a.k.a. the Ash Clan), we'll explore the Ash Village, a location that's vastly different to what we've grown used to seeing in these movies. 

That doesn't mean we're leaving Pandor's oceans behind, though, something that's evident from a newly revealed piece of concept art showing Lo'ak riding an ilu. Then again, perhaps this was to be expected. 

Talking to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), Cameron explained how Avatar: The Way of Water evolved in the writers' room and confirmed many of the ideas he had for the sequel have now expanded into the upcoming threequel.

"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2," the filmmaker explained. "The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren’t drilling down enough on character. So I said, 'Guys, we’ve got to split it.'" As a result, "movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2" (The Way of Water clocked in at 3 hours, 12 minutes). 

Writer Amanda Silver tells the site, "It was spectacular. You’re talking about a character deeply for days and days, and all of a sudden there they are. The characters needed to breathe. These movies are a lot more than just propulsive plot and gorgeous spectacle. I mean, these are real characters."

"These characters are amalgams of us, our childhoods, our role as parents, the mistakes we made, and probably to some extent continue to make as parents," Cameron added. "I mean, Jake is a hard-ass mother[frick]er. He’s very hard on his kids. Well, that’s me."

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though that's really all we have in terms of officially released plot details right now.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19. 

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Reveals New RDA Warship And First Look At David Thewlis' Na'vi Peylak
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 3/7/2025, 4:47 PM
Can’t wait to not watch this on Disney Plus.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 3/7/2025, 5:20 PM
@itzayaboy -
I managed not to watch the second one on D+. I was suprised at how easy it was.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/7/2025, 5:42 PM
@itzayaboy - I too don't watch movies i don't care about. But I also don't feel the need to let everyone know. Idk I'm weird like that
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/7/2025, 4:47 PM
Oh good! I was just saying to no one, "You know what? Avatar movies just aren't long enough!"
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 4:49 PM
Avatar 2 was a great experience in theaters, but an okay movie to watch on TV.

So I'll go see this one in theaters too.
Kadara
Kadara - 3/7/2025, 4:51 PM
@Usernametaken - Absolutely worth it in IMAX experience.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/7/2025, 4:59 PM
@Usernametaken - They are beautiful movies that somehow manage to be a slog to get through. Definitely good for eye candy, but not really good for anything else.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 5:08 PM
@mountainman - Avatar are such predictable movies, from the story to the dialogues, there isn't anything here that is surprising or groundbreaking.

But they're made for a big screen, to me they're more like an amusement park attraction. A 300 million dollars attraction that last 3 hours, perfectly well made and polished in every aspects.

But when you remove the big screen and the powerful sound system of the theater, all you have is a CGI movie that tries so much to please everyone that it surprises no one.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/7/2025, 5:10 PM
@Usernametaken - I get that. I saw 1 in theaters and not 2 and I can share I was less impressed by 2. I think it’s about that big screen spectacle more than anything else.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 5:16 PM
@mountainman - I actually watch both in theaters. Although I fell asleep during the first one. Right at the moment of the big battle with the helicopters.

I knew what was going to happen, so I drifted off.

Avatar 2 was better though, the vilain was written better and overall the movie felt more immersive.

And I do like the message of the movie. But it's just too safe and not very original.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/7/2025, 4:51 PM
I liked the movies. I’ll be watching this when it comes out.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/7/2025, 4:58 PM
I did like the second one more than the first. Maybe I should finally see one of these in the theater.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/7/2025, 5:01 PM
@JacobsLadder - You should, definitely worth it.

BONUS: You'll have all year to do it!
Vigor
Vigor - 3/7/2025, 5:40 PM
@JacobsLadder - very much worth it in the theater. It's like going to a ride at Disney world.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 5:00 PM
An even LONGER Avatar movie? No-mother-phucking-thank-you. Number 1 is such a snooze-fest that I refused to see number 2. These movies have stunning visuals and cinematography. The story is complete ASS though. I'm disappointed that these will probably be Jim's last projects as a director.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 5:07 PM
@JayLemle - PS: Disney! Consider intermissions for 3, 4, and 5 if they're going to be long-ass, boring movies.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/7/2025, 5:39 PM
@JayLemle - can you elaborate on the story being ass?
Is it confusing? To me a confusing story is one I'd consider bad

But this is a very simple sci fi story with all 3 acts and understandable character motivations
I often see people complain about avatar story and I can't wrap my head around why it's bad to people. I'm open to understanding
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 5:05 PM

These movies are so beautiful.

Maybe one day one of the movies will be good too.

MikeyL
MikeyL - 3/7/2025, 5:23 PM
Does it have to be?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 5:34 PM
Have still to watch the 2nd one.

I can handle long movies and Avatar at least is entertaining and has action. So it shouldn't be that difficult to keep up like with others, like The Brutalist was at times.

