BLACK ADAM Star Noah Centineo In Talks For Live-Action GUNDAM; Plot Details Point To One Year War Setting

After missing out on playing He-Man in Masters of the Universe, Street Fighter star Noah Centineo is being eyed for another major franchise as the actor is in talks to lead Gundam with Sydney Sweeney.

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Source: Nexus Point News (via SFFGazette.com)

The live-action Gundam movie has been in the works for the better part of a decade, and the Legendary-produced project has taken one step closer to becoming a reality today with the potential addition of Black Adam star Noah Centineo.

Drew Starkey (Queer) is no longer in talks to lead the movie alongside Sydney Sweeney, but Centineo—whose star is very much on the rise—is now said to be in active discussions with the studio. The actor will play Ken Masters in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot, and has been tapped as the lead character in Lionsgate's Rambo prequel.

According to Nexus Point News (via SFFGazette.com), "Sources point to the film adapting Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team, a gritty, ground-level story set during the One Year War. The original series follows a squad of Earth Federation soldiers battling Zeon forces in the jungles of Southeast Asia while exploring themes of loyalty, tragedy, and the human cost of war."

"At its heart is a star-crossed romance between a Federation officer and a woman from Zeon, a dynamic the film will mirror, with Sweeney playing a young woman on a mission to avenge her father and Starkey potentially portraying her rival and love interest from the Earth Federation," the site explains.

Sweet Tooth's Jim Mickle is attached to write and direct Gundam, though the movie was originally set to be helmed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts when it was first announced in 2021. Mickle's take will be the first time we've seen Gundam adapted in live-action. 

The pioneer of the sci-fi subgenre known as "mecha," revolving around giant fighting robots, Gundam is a long-running multimedia franchise which kicked off with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam in 1979. Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the franchise generates around $1 billion annually.

Legendary, Bandai, and Namco first agreed to co-finance a Gundam movie in 2018 and, earlier this year, shared a brief update on live-action plans for a franchise that's so far encompassed 25 anime series, 34 animated films, and 27 original animated productions.

"We plan to steadily announce details as they become finalized. Mobile Suit Gundam, which began broadcasting in 1979, established the genre of 'real robot anime' that could not be described in terms of simple good and evil, which had been the trend of robot anime up to that point, with realistic depictions of war, detailed scientific examinations, and intricately interwoven human dramas that treated robots as 'weapons' called 'mobile suits,' and caused a huge boom."

During a recent interview with MovieWeb, Sweeney was asked if there's been any movement on Gundam and teased, "There is every single day."

Production on Gundam is expected to begin in Australia next Spring.

Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/21/2025, 6:12 PM
Always wanted to get into Gundam but had no idea where to start lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 6:49 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - gundam is same as comic book movies any series is about war goood vs bad unless you watch g gundam , or gundam gunpla series the it’s diffnert gunplay gundam series kids build gundam models use them foght in 3d arena bring gundams to life.,

G gundam is street fighter mortal komabt type series with comedy each country and state have there own gundam represents there country gundam fighter of that country enter gundam tournament fight one on one with another gundam fighter of another gundam country to be champion gundam fighter of world bring peace to earth
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/21/2025, 6:49 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I built one outta Bud Light cans, my neighbor's bbq and a 5 gallon propane tank. After 4 weeks in the hospital...I can confirm it didn't go well.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/21/2025, 7:42 PM
@dragon316 - Thanks man.

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 11/21/2025, 8:07 PM
@dragon316 - STFU
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/21/2025, 8:08 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - Maybe but I bet for those few moments you were in the air you were unto a god.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 6:16 PM
I really hope to one day see a Robotech movie
TK420
TK420 - 11/21/2025, 6:54 PM
"Get in the robot, Sissy!".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 7:15 PM
Cool!!.

I’m not familiar with Gundam outside it being about giant robots but the version this seems to be based on sounds interesting so will give it a shot if/when it happen.

In regards to Centineo , I haven’t seen much of his work but he is likable from what i have watched so far could be a good co-lead along with Sweeney in this.

User Comment Image

