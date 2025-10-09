BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's X-FILES Reboot Reportedly Adds Danielle Deadwyler As Female Lead

The truth is still out there, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will soon continue the search for answers in a brand-new X-Files series.

We first heard about plans to reboot the beloved sci-fi/horror series back in 2023 when the original show's creator, Chris Carter, revealed the following during an interview.

"I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast," he teased during a podcast appearance. "So he's got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory."

Then, earlier this year, Coogler confirmed that he will get to work on the X-Files reboot before he turns his attention to Black Panther 3.

"[X-Files] that's what's immediately next. I've been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really [frick]ing scary...We're going to try and make it soon and try and make it for the X-Files fans."

The iconic duo of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) always seemed unlikely to return, though Coogler has previously mentioned that he did speak to Anderson about the project (so surprise cameos are always possible). Now, we may now have word on which actor is set to play one half of the new team of paranormal investigators.

According to Nexus Point News, Danielle Deadwyler is in talks to join the series as "one of the lead investigators, whose character is partnered with a male investigator."

Deadwyler is best known for roles in The Harder They Fall, Till, and The Piano Lesson. More recently, she starred in Carry On and The Woman in the Yard, and will be next be seen as Zelma Redding in Otis & Zelma.

The X-Files focused on a pair of FBI agents, Mulder and Scully, who were tasked with investigating unsolved cases, usually involving some kind of supernatural or extraterrestrial elements. The show ran from 1993 until 2002, before returning 2016 for an additional two seasons. Two feature films followed, The X-Files (1998) and The X-Files: I Want To Believe (2008), but neither was particularly well-received.

Coogler, who is coming off massive acclaim for his latest feature Sinners, will produce the new series for Disney's 20th Century Studios, but we're not sure if he is planning to direct any episodes himself.

What do you make of this news? How would you feel about a new X-Files series from Ryan Coogler? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.