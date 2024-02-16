DUNE: PART TWO First Reactions Hail Sequel As A "Masterpiece" And Denis Villeneuve's "Magnum Opus"

Following last night's world premiere, critics have been sharing their initial reactions to Dune: Part Two, and it sounds like Denis Villeneuve has outdone himself with this sequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 16, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFFGazette

The world premiere of Dune: Part Two took place in London last night, and those in attendance have been taking to social media to share their initial reactions.

As you might expect given the the acclaim Denis Villeneuve's first film received, Part Two is being (pretty much) universally praised, with several critics hailing the sci-fi sequel as a "masterpiece" and Villeneuve's "magnum opus."

In fact, the only vaguely negative responses (one notoriously contrarian critic aside) we've seen mention that the movie runs a little long (again, expected), and there was also some criticism of the ending, which reportedly concludes on another cliffhanger.

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha) and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) are said to be the standouts among the new cast members, but Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya seem to have left the biggest impression on most critics.

Have a read through the posts below, and be sure to keep an eye out for our review next Wednesday.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Related:

Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan And Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Featured In New DUNE: PART TWO Promos
bobevanz - 2/16/2024, 7:27 AM
I wish I was surprised, woo hoo!
bobevanz - 2/16/2024, 7:28 AM
Scott Mendelson compares it to John Wick 4, somebody revoke his pass for life
bobevanz - 2/16/2024, 7:29 AM
Rodrigo mentions Zack Snyder, these clowns are a joke lmao
tmp3 - 2/16/2024, 7:31 AM
Shit looks magnificent. Considering how bad this year looks like for blockbusters, it’s nice that we still have this to look forward to. Like finding water in the desert, or - more aptly - like spice in arakkis
GhostDog - 2/16/2024, 7:33 AM
Bro said Nolan is the greatest filmmaker of this generation…idk

Denis might be a little too humble. He’s NEVER missed in his filmography
FireandBlood - 2/16/2024, 7:42 AM
@GhostDog - Tbf Nolan is, but Denis hot on his heels
MotherGooseUPus - 2/16/2024, 8:00 AM
@FireandBlood @GhostDog - throw in McQ and those 3 are the BEST going these days and i can't think of anyone else who is close to them.
HashTagSwagg - 2/16/2024, 8:12 AM
@GhostDog - Nolan is easily one of the top dogs and he's earned that spot, not always perfect but like who the hell is?.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/16/2024, 7:38 AM
Big fan of the totally OTT David Lynch version (probably for the wrong reasons) and the Sci-Fi Channel made a credible attempt at the first book (albeit with insufficient budget and some terrible acting choices) - but Denis Villeneuve's choice to shoot everything in a matter-of-fact way has really paid off. It gives the material a grounding that neither of the other versions met. Can't wait to see this.
JakeDaSnakkke - 2/16/2024, 7:38 AM

Star Wars bottoms to Dune.
Forthas - 2/16/2024, 7:41 AM
I am so in love with Legendary Pictures. They were partners with Warner Brothers on the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel The Godzilla/Kong Monster verse (the only other successful shared universe) and now Dune! Instead of Warner Brothers flushing their money down the toilet on James Gunn and JJ Abrams, just partner with Legendary Pictures on all of their IP's and let them handle the production aspects. They have a stellar record of delivering hit after hit and working with the very best talent.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/16/2024, 8:02 AM
@Forthas - seriously. Legendary is the BEST
Forthas - 2/16/2024, 8:15 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Agreed! They have been a long time partner of WB and they have backed epic and profitable productions. They should just be given more responsibility to develop and produce films that are under WBs IPs.
FireandBlood - 2/16/2024, 7:41 AM
Second coming of The Dark Knight 🙌🏽
tmp3 - 2/16/2024, 7:54 AM
@FireandBlood - Same vibes tbh. Smells like a BIG hit incoming
Forthas - 2/16/2024, 8:05 AM
@FireandBlood - I thinks so too! It will redefine the space opera.
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/16/2024, 7:43 AM
me on opening day
Batmangina - 2/16/2024, 7:48 AM
Finally some content I can spend all the man money I saved from not going to the M-SHE-U 🤣🤣🤣🙌🙌🙌
UniqNo - 2/16/2024, 7:50 AM
Tickets booked! Wife's gonna love me for date night! She gets me and pretty boy Chalamet 😅
DocSpock - 2/16/2024, 8:02 AM

If this is as good as they say, it's FANTASTIC news!

Now I just hope enough people go see it to guarantee a third film.

Regarding the cast. I think this is maybe the best job of casting I have ever seen come out of Hollywood. Almost all of the characters seem like they jumped right off the pages of the books. Chalamet, Ferguson, Zendaya... just too many to name them all.

Consider me amped to the max. We will be there day one for sure. premium tequila and cookies time for this one baby!!
Feralwookiee - 2/16/2024, 8:11 AM
The first movie didn't break even, earning just $402 million on a $165 million budget. ($165 x 2.5 = $412 million)

I know people will use "muh covid" as an excuse, and to some extent they're right, but I don't see much buzz about Part 2, nor do I see it outgrossing the first one.
I see this movie doing slightly less than Paet One, and finishing with just under $400 million worldwide.


That said, what do you guys see as the big boxoffice hits this year?
Other than Deadpool, there doesn't seem to be much out there. I think Godzilla and Ghostbusters will do mediocre business, but that's about it.

