DUNE: PART TWO First Reactions Hail Sequel As A "Masterpiece" And Denis Villeneuve's "Magnum Opus"

The world premiere of Dune: Part Two took place in London last night, and those in attendance have been taking to social media to share their initial reactions.

As you might expect given the the acclaim Denis Villeneuve's first film received, Part Two is being (pretty much) universally praised, with several critics hailing the sci-fi sequel as a "masterpiece" and Villeneuve's "magnum opus."

In fact, the only vaguely negative responses (one notoriously contrarian critic aside) we've seen mention that the movie runs a little long (again, expected), and there was also some criticism of the ending, which reportedly concludes on another cliffhanger.

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha) and Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) are said to be the standouts among the new cast members, but Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya seem to have left the biggest impression on most critics.

Have a read through the posts below, and be sure to keep an eye out for our review next Wednesday.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.