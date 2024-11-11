DUNE: PROPHECY's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Point To It Being A Far Cry From The Movies

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the review embargo for Dune: Prophecy lifted earlier today and the response to the six-episode HBO series is so far mostly positive. While this is technically a prequel to the Dune movies, Denis Villeneuve isn't involved and the massive time gap means there will be no crossovers.

For the most part, it sounds like Dune: Prophecy is a worthy addition to the sci-fi franchise, even if it doesn't necessarily break the mould. For fans of Villeneuve's groundbreaking movies, that's likely to come as something of a let-down.

In The Hollywood Reporter's review, it's said, "Even though it’s part of a brand, Dune: Prophecy has lots of elements to introduce, and the series is already a slow, sometimes lugubrious build. But I found myself becoming increasingly invested as it went along. Maybe by the end of the first season, I’ll be hooked. As of now, though, everything could use just a bit more spice."

The Wrap was far more positive about the show and explains, "This makes for not just good television, but the first steps of a promisingly bold new epic not even the Bene Gesserit could fully foresee."

Empire, on the other hand, was less impressed. "It’s a mixed start for this first Dune spin-off, which can’t entirely escape the shadow of Denis Villeneuve," the review reads. "But patience may be rewarded; the Bene Gesserit’s plans are measured in centuries, after all." Total Film adds, "Dune: Prophecy, HBO's take on Frank Herbert's acclaimed sci-fi franchise, features the odd flicker of greatness, but ultimately gets weighed down with too many characters, overly complex world-building, and dull subplots."

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Only four of Prophecy's episodes were available at time of review, so it remains unclear if the series will be able to stick the landing and deliver a rewarding conclusion to its many mysteries. But, regardless of who makes it out alive, one thing is for certain: Prophecy is a solid foray into the farther reaches of the Dune universe."

Rolling Stone's review reveals, "Even die-hard Dune-heads will feel like the series, at least in the four out of six episodes provided to the press, keeps getting tangled up in its own mythology. And combined with the fact that the show seems to be chasing its influences and serialized-storytelling conventions rather than setting new standards for the genre is a huge letdown."

We also hear from IGN. "While there are moments that harken (or should that be Harkonnen?) back to the feeling and quality of Dune and Dune: Part II, Dune: Prophecy isn’t able to sustain them – at least not through its first two-thirds." Finally, IndieWire was similarly unimpressed. "'Dune: Prophecy' is too hung up on scope and too trusting in its audiences’ adoration for its preexisting I.P. to feel as strange and spectacular as it should."

As of now, Dune: Prophecy sits at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews. It's a good score, albeit one that falls well behind Dune (83%) and Dune: Part Two (92%). At least it's faring better than 1984's Dune movie starring Kyle MacLachlan as that has only 36%!

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO on November 17.